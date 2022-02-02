TrellisWare Wins USA Top Workplaces Award

This award reinforces our core values of delivering excellence, empowering people, and pushing boundaries.” — Metin Bayram, President and CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., today announced it was named a national winner in the 2022 Top Workplaces USA program. This award celebrates national recognition of companies that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. Based on survey results, TrellisWare was ranked as a top workplace in the United States in the 150-499 category of employers. In addition to being recognized as a Top Workplace in the US, TrellisWare also received the “Work-Life Balance” culture badge based on survey results, ranking in the top 25 percentile of US companies for maintaining a work-life balance.

The Top Workplaces program, conducted by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC, has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees nationwide and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Survey results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

TrellisWare was also recognized as a San Diego Top Workplace in 2021 (regional award), earning the # 12 spot in the mid-size category of employers in the San Diego region.

“It is once again an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace, this time for the entire United States,” said Metin Bayram, president and chief executive officer, TrellisWare Technologies. “Our employees and technology combined are what makes TrellisWare successful and fostering an empowered company culture is an essential component of TrellisWare’s team-oriented environment. This award reinforces our core values of delivering excellence, empowering people, and pushing boundaries.”

To learn more about Trellisware and current career opportunities, please visit: www.trellisware.com/careers