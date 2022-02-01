Life Elements Goes Naked With New Zero Waste Mushroom® Packaging For Its Award-Winning CBD Bath Bomb Collection

Life Elements Naked CBD Bath Bomb in Mushroom® Packaging Life Elements Logo Naked CBD Bathbombs + Mushroom® Packaging = Zero Waste Perfection

A naked product made of the earth, crafted by the hand, nurtured for the body, wrapped in a zero waste compostable vessel devoting nutrients back to the earth.

Because we only have one planet...we believe we should be stewards, not destroyers of our precious resources...we will always default to the most sustainable (product and packaging) option.” — Martha Van Inwegen