Life Elements Goes Naked With New Zero Waste Mushroom® Packaging For Its Award-Winning CBD Bath Bomb Collection

Life Elements Naked CBD Bath Bomb in Mushroom® Packaging

Life Elements Logo

Naked CBD Bathbombs + Mushroom® Packaging = Zero Waste Perfection

A naked product made of the earth, crafted by the hand, nurtured for the body, wrapped in a zero waste compostable vessel devoting nutrients back to the earth.

Because we only have one planet...we believe we should be stewards, not destroyers of our precious resources...we will always default to the most sustainable (product and packaging) option.”
— Martha Van Inwegen
ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements is going naked with new zero waste mushroom packaging for its award-winning CBD Bath Bomb Collection. The successful beauty, bath, and skin-care brand has collaborated with Paradise Packaging Co., California to apply Ecovative’s MycoComposite™ Technology in the creation of a custom mold that will serve as a sole vessel protecting Life Elements naked CBD Bath Bomb products.

Life Elements has fully embraced Mushroom® Packaging as part of the company’s mission to find the most sustainable options in sourcing its clean ingredients and packaging. Since Life Element’s inception, it has eliminated 85% of plastic from its collections, hugely reducing its carbon footprint. Eco-conscious efforts include the creation of Life Elements Refillable program, the use of compostable stand up bags, the significant switch to Eco Smart® vessels and now, in its most aggressive conservation commitment, the use of mushroom packaging within its CBD Bath Bomb Collection.

Martha Van Inwegen, President and Founder of Life Elements, affirms, “We feel our adoption of mushroom packaging will be a game changer for Life Elements as well as a step towards ecological accountability for the beauty and wellness industry.”

Mushroom® Packaging is considered an ecological alternative to plastic, containing just two ingredients...Mycelium and hemp hurds. MycoCompsite™ technology takes mycelium, the vegetative body for fungi that produce mushrooms, and introduces it to hemp hurds to grow a fine structured web in 6 days before it is prepared as a biodegradable, fully home-compostable packaging resource.

As consumers welcome greener concepts, they can be reassured that their support of Life Elements products are good for their bodies and the planet. Life Elements CBD Bath Bombs are hand-crafted using nature-based, cruelty-free ingredients that are locally sourced when available. Customers can soak in the benefits from Life Elements clean and efficacious CBD Bath Bombs, then crumble the packaging into the garden or compost bins. In essence, Life Elements give users the gift of going naked with a zero waste product made of the earth, crafted by the hand, nurtured for the body, and wrapped in a zero waste compostable vessel to devote nutrients back to the earth.

Van Inwegen expresses, “Because we only have one planet...we believe we should be stewards, not destroyers of our precious resources. As a company that has the ability to make choices about what kind of ingredients and packaging we use, we will always default to the most sustainable option.”

For more information, contact us at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
Life Elements will provide mushroom packaging with bath bomb samples
for verified media requests.


About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com

Curt Van Inwegen
Life Elements
+1 805-460-4102
press@lifeelements.com

