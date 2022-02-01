Capital Vacations becomes the Management Agent for Islander Beach Resort adding the resort to the Capital Vacations Club
Capital Vacations becomes the management agent for The Islander Beach Resort, adding the desired location to the Capital Vacations Club.
The Board looked at different management companies and chose Capital Vacations due to its history with Independent Resorts and its ability to add value beyond that of the other management companies.”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations, a leading provider of management services, vacation products, and sales solutions for independent resorts in the Vacation Ownership Industry, is the new management company for the Islander Beach Resort, a New Smyrna Beach, Florida resort featuring 115 oceanfront vacation villas.
— Board President Jamie Baringer
Capital Vacations will provide the Islander with the Capital Advantage suite of services, including resort management, sales to new owners, rental distribution, and its global exchange and travel services platform to owners. By employing the Capital Advantage, the Islander is well-positioned to increase revenue and reserves, improve the overall financial health of the Association, and enhance the guest experience.
In addition, the Islander will be the newest destination for the Capital Vacations Club, adding a highly demanded coastal destination for Club owners. Capital Vacations will open a product information center at the Resort to serve the needs of the Association by introducing guests to the benefits of tailored vacation products and creating new members.
"We look forward to delivering on behalf of the Association and providing the Islander owners with additional travel experiences in popular vacation destinations. The Capital Advantage has consistently added value to the independent resorts and associations we partner with, and it will undoubtedly do the same for the Islander. Welcome to the Capital Vacations family - the future is bright!" said Travis Bary, Capital Vacations Chief Operating Officer.
Capital Vacations is excited to work with the Islander Beach Resort and looks forward to creating many years of memorable vacations.
About Capital Vacations
Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over seventy Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean by deploying strategic value-add processes tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 500,000 travelers a year with a hyper hyper-focus on the owner and guest travel experience and the creation of long long-term relationships.
About the Islander Beach Resort
The Islander Beach Resort is a beachfront condominium located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Ideally situated on the shimmering white sands of New Smyrna Beach, the resort features secure beach access and charming units with amazing views and fully equipped kitchens. Resort amenities include a large, heated pool, kiddie pool, adult and family spas, game room, toddler play area, and exercise facilities.
