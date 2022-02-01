PSC Approves Overlay Plan for New Area Code in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE — A new area code will be added to the existing 305/786 region, through an overlay plan approved today by the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC). The plan will extend the current supply of available 305/786 area code numbers, which are expected to run out in early 2024. The new area code will cover the same geographic boundaries as the current 305/786 area codes, including all of Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys (Monroe County). Existing customers will keep their phone numbers, but new customers, or customers adding additional lines, may receive the new area code once it’s activated. “As Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties continue to experience growth, the Commission must do our part to fulfill the increasing demand for new lines in this region,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Fay. “This proposed overlay will allow this region to add new lines while also minimizing the impact to current residents of these counties.” Customers in the 305/786 service region already use 10-digit dialing, so no permissive dialing period is necessary. Commissioners, therefore, approved the shortened 9-month implementation schedule. PSC staff held a virtual customer workshop on December 21, 2021 to educate customers and receive their input about the 305/786 overlay plan. The 305 area code was introduced in 1947 and covered the entire state of Florida. The first geographic split of the 305 Numbering Plan Areas (NPA) occurred in 1953 and created the 813 NPA. Over the next 42 years, the 305 NPA was split to create the 904, 407, and 954 NPAs. In 1998, the 305 area code received the 786 area code overlay in Miami-Dade County, which was extended to include the Florida Keys in 2014. Currently, the 305/786 area code serves all of Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. For more information, residents can contact their local telephone carrier or call the PSC’s customer assistance line at 1-800-342-3552. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.