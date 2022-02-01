Public input requested for proposed bridge replacement on Iowa 14 in Floyd County

AMES, Iowa – February 1, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed bridge replacement on IA 14 over Flood Creek, 3.6 miles south of County Road B-45.

The proposed project includes the removal and replacement of the existing bridge structure as it is at the end of its intended lifecycle.

Construction of the new bridge is expected to begin in 2024.

A detour will be in place during construction, which will include County Road B-60 east from the junction of IA 14 and County Road B-60 to County Road T-47, then north on County Road T-47 to its junction with IA 14.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback about the project during a two-week public comment period beginning on February 15, 2022. For general information regarding the proposed work or online public meeting, contact Jacob Page, Project Engineer, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd Street S.W., Mason City, IA 50401, phone 641-422-9464 or 800-477-4368, email Jacob.Page@iowadot.us.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. Comments and questions regarding the project should be received by February 28, 2022. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/3qqE8Bk-4687.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Tonnette R. Harris, J.D., Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-509-8814.