Path for Growth supports Children's Brain Tumor Foundation

Path for Growth raises over $5,000 in support of the Children's Brain Tumor Foundation, exemplifying Strength is for Service.
The fact that CBTF creates space to work through things and talk through things, it is so necessary. And it is so inspiring.”NEW YORK, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, Path for Growth initiated a novel idea in keeping with one of their core values, Strength is for Service. The Path for Growth leadership team pledged $10 per participant of their "Start Strong 2022" webinar to the Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF).
— Alex Judd, Founder of Path for Growth
Path for Growth's team kicked off the year by hosting a free webinar,"Start Strong 2022”. They also announced to the webinar attendees that they would be donating $10 per registrant to CBTF. "We wanted our participants to know that being part of the webinar made a difference not only for them, but for someone else. We were blessed as an organization to be able to do that." shared founder of Path for Growth, Alex Judd. This year marks the second annual webinar, where they more than doubled the number of 2021 attendees.
Path for Growth wants to demonstrate their core value, Strength is for Service, through initiatives like this. "We had 184 webinar attendees, and were ready to donate $1840 to Children's Brain Tumor Foundation. The people we get to work with are incredible, so we also gave them the opportunity to give back.” Alex said, leading by example with his donation. “We knew we were going to blow the lid off this thing, and the total ended up being over $5,600." Fifty-six hundred dollars will support five fathers and their children attending the nation's only Father and Survivor retreat, Just Us.
Alex was introduced to CBTF by Tim Marquez, who lost his daughter, Paige, to a brain tumor. Tim is a vital part of the CBTF family and mentor in the CBTF community. "Whenever you deal with something hard, what I've observed and even what I've seen in my own life, is the natural tendency to go to something comfortable. And for the business leaders that we work with, the thing that is comfortable is work, right?" Alex said. "The fact that CBTF creates space to work through things and talk through things, it is so necessary. And it is so inspiring." Alex Judd says of CBTF's Just Us Retreat. The retreat was created to make sure fathers have an opportunity to have difficult conversations with their child that they may otherwise avoid by throwing themselves into work or other distractions. CBTF is committed to providing support for the entire family. This means creating programs specifically to meet the unique needs of fathers. Just Us is often the only chance dads have to spend quality one-on-one time with their children and to bond with other fathers.
About CBTF
The Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) was founded in 1988 by a group of dedicated parents, physicians, and friends to improve the treatment, quality of life, and the long term outlook for children with brain and spinal cord tumors through research, support, education, and advocacy to families and survivors. In addition to providing funds to research a cure, the organization is the nation’s leader in quality of life programs for families impacted by brain and spinal cord tumors. We support families from the day of diagnosis and throughout the brain tumor journey. Do we say, for more information visit cbtf.org?
About Path for Growth
Path for Growth exists to help impact-driven leaders step into who they were created to be SO THAT others benefit and God is glorified. Path for Growth was founded in June 2020 out of the belief that everybody wins when a leader decides to grow. Since then, the Path for Growth team has helped hundreds of leaders and teams around the country practice healthy growth through coaching, team training, and teaching.
