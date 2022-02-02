Luann Bagg Staffing Launches for Business in Toronto
Luann Bagg Staffing is proud to announce they are bringing their highly effective and innovative staffing solutions to the Toronto area, and beyond.
The objective is to help candidates find an exciting job opportunity and help them meet their career goals. The company is focused on diversity, equality, and inclusion.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether one is an employer needing to hire the most qualified and talented candidate for a high-level position, or one is seeking a position in a particular field, Luann Bagg Staffing is proud to announce they are bringing their highly effective and innovative staffing solutions to the Toronto area, and beyond.
— Luann Bagg
Luann Bagg Staffing is a boutique staffing agency with a proven track record for delivering value-added recruitment strategies and solutions that connect high-caliber, talented individuals with the right employers.
As a leading Senior Recruitment Manager in the staffing industry for almost 30 years, Luann Bagg holds a Master of Human Resources Management from York University, a Human Resources Management Certificate from Ryerson University and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario. She is passionate and has dedicated her entire career to the staffing industry, while building a reputation for delivering “the perfect fit” to her clients.
The primary objective at Luann Bagg Staffing is to find and secure a great match between the employer and a new employee, and they are dedicated to a relationship driven approach that successfully matches the qualified candidate to the appropriate organization and job opportunities.
Luann Bagg Staffing understands that making a career change can be stressful and overwhelming, especially during challenging times, and they are committed to providing the support and guidance their career candidates need throughout the process wherever possible. As Luann explains, “The objective is to help candidates find an exciting job opportunity and help them meet their career goals. The company is focused on diversity, equality, and inclusion.” She adds, “Luann Bagg Staffing firm is also excited to launch and help scores of businesses and organizations find top talent during these unprecedented times as we all work to combat another wave of COVID-19.”
Luann Bagg Staffing agency has been attracting candidates that exceed expectations for its clients for decades and has facilitated long-term professional relationships for clients in virtually every business sector.
These sectors include Professional Consulting Services, Banking and Finance, Telecommunications, Real Estate and Development, Investments and Brokerage, Mining/Energy Natural Recourses, Technology, Entertainment, to name a handful.
The recruiting and job seeking landscape has changed dramatically, especially over the past few years, with of course the global health crisis playing a major role, and as we hear terms like “The Great Resignation” being floated around. Employers need to hire qualified candidates and job seekers are facing challenges not experienced in generations. Luann Bagg Staffing is proud to provide the solutions to the challenges faced by both employers and job seekers alike.
Given the long-term success of any business or organization is highly dependent upon hiring the right people to fill crucial positions. The launch of Luann Bagg Staffing in the Toronto area will provide hiring managers with value-added recruitment strategies to help their organizations hire the best candidates available, and assist those candidates in need of a long-term, secure, and fulfilling career find the perfect employer.
For more information, please visit Luann Bagg Staffing
For media interviews, please contact:
Paul Fitzgerald
Publicist for Luann Bagg Staffing
289.795.6176
Brian Leadbetter
902.717.1140
Brian Leadbetter
lēd strategies
+1 902-717-1140
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other