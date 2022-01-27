Vocalmeet delivers unprecedented results and revenue growth for Bar association clients in 2021

VOCALMEET DELIVERS RECORD-BREAKING REVENUE FOR CLIENTS

VOCALMEET DELIVERS RECORD-BREAKING REVENUE FOR CLIENTS

Vocalmeet’s complimentary marketing services are producing unprecedented results and yielding prompt returns on client investments.

Continuous marketing of online courses is the key to success. Without it, the rate of adoption (the rate at which individuals utilize a client’s new online learning platform) will fall flat.”
— Dr. Laurelle Jno Baptiste, Vocalmeet VP of Professional Services
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vocalmeet’s Marketing Assistance Program delivered unprecedented results and revenue growth for Bar association clients in 2021.

The revamped Marketing Assistance Program is the latest in Vocalmeet’s long line of innovation to monetize continuing education programs and accelerate membership growth.

Vocalmeet’s complimentary marketing services are producing unprecedented results and yielding prompt returns on client investments. Many of Vocalmeet’s clients achieved a 300% increase in non-dues revenues from the sale of online courses.

Vice President of Professional Services at Vocalmeet, Dr. Laurelle Jno Baptiste, outlined the focus of the Marketing Assistance Program which makes up one part of Vocalmeet’s triangle for online learning success. “Continuous marketing of online courses is the key to success,” says Dr. Jno Baptiste. “Without it, the rate of adoption (the rate at which individuals utilize a client’s new online learning platform) will fall flat.”

The Marketing Assistance Program streamlines marketing efforts, allowing associations to quickly realize a return on their initial investment with ongoing visibility and professional strategic marketing. The internet is flooded with digital ad-space bought, sold, and ineffective due to a lack of strategy. A professional marketing strategy makes the difference between advertisements being merely visible and being noticed.

In addition to the marketing strategy planning sessions, marketing support includes providing bar association clients with discount codes, digital marketing designs, social media support, digital strategy check-ins, and promotional materials which they can use when offering continuing legal education courses to members and also to non-members.

The Marketing Assistance Program constitutes just one service comprising Vocalmeet’s triangle for online learning success, alongside Technology and Technical Support.

Streamlining technology prioritizes ease and efficiency, allowing association staff the time needed to focus on other member initiatives. Vocalmeet’s technology platforms streamline the online learning approach beginning with a 2-step process for customers to easily purchase or access courses. The Vocalmeet system eliminates tedious administrative work required to run online education programs.

Vocalmeet takes care of all aspects of implementation, platform set-up, and course development, allowing clients to maximize efficiency and focus their full attention on core business initiatives. Automation is a vital component to the success of continuing education programs leading to higher revenue and engaged members.

Vocalmeet handles all technical support inquiries from users, and clients are assigned a dedicated project manager to optimize technical support. The project manager offers a convenient and efficient single point of contact for administrative support. Attentive customer care in harmony with ease of use is essential for building membership and sales. A user-friendly solution like Vocalmeet will be far more appealing than a tedious alternative.

Vocalmeet’s triangle for online learning success ensures that establishing a state-of-the-art education platform has never been easier, innovation has never been simpler, and the path to monetization has never been clearer.

For more information, visit Vocalmeet online today.

For media interviews, please contact:
Paul Fitzgerald
289.795.6176

Brian Leadbetter
902.717.1140

Brian Leadbetter
lēd strategies
+1 902-717-1140
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Vocalmeet delivers unprecedented results and revenue growth for Bar association clients in 2021

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Law, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brian Leadbetter
lēd strategies
+1 902-717-1140
Company/Organization
lēd strategies

,
Canada
+1 902-717-1140
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We're a full service public relations firm of doers, dreamers, big-thinkers and do-gooders. With 20+ years of executive-level experience, we offer a full spectrum of tailor-made public relations services – from strategic planning and crisis communications to media relations, publicity and stakeholder engagement – we have the service to meet your needs, and even some you haven’t discovered yet.

More From This Author
Vocalmeet delivers unprecedented results and revenue growth for Bar association clients in 2021
Smart Move As Smart Serve Ontario Picks Vocalmeet’s Learning Management System
AdMass is set to transform influencer marketing while turning customers into brand advocates
View All Stories From This Author