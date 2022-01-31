Senate Bill 1047 Printer's Number 1360

PENNSYLVANIA, January 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1360

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1047

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MARTIN, KANE, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON,

PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, MENSCH AND J. WARD, JANUARY 31, 2022

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 31, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions, further

providing for definitions; and, in State Armory Board,

repealing provisions relating to composition and general

functions, providing for definitions and for composition and

general functions, further providing for erection of armories

and for management of armories, providing for management of

buildings and structures at Fort Indiantown Gap, further

providing for purchase or lease of ground for armories, for

donation of land by political subdivisions, for donation of

property and services by political subdivisions, for sale of

unusable armories and land and sale or lease of timber and

mineral rights, for payment of armory rentals by Commonwealth

and for rental of armories, providing for rental and lease at

Fort Indiantown Gap and further providing for property in

armories of units in Federal service, for State Treasury

Armory Fund and for maintenance, construction and repairs.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "armory" in section 102 of

Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statues is amended to

read:

§ 102. Definitions.

Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent

provisions of this title which are applicable to specific

