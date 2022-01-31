Senate Bill 1047 Printer's Number 1360
PENNSYLVANIA, January 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1360
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1047
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MARTIN, KANE, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON,
PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, MENSCH AND J. WARD, JANUARY 31, 2022
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JANUARY 31, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions, further
providing for definitions; and, in State Armory Board,
repealing provisions relating to composition and general
functions, providing for definitions and for composition and
general functions, further providing for erection of armories
and for management of armories, providing for management of
buildings and structures at Fort Indiantown Gap, further
providing for purchase or lease of ground for armories, for
donation of land by political subdivisions, for donation of
property and services by political subdivisions, for sale of
unusable armories and land and sale or lease of timber and
mineral rights, for payment of armory rentals by Commonwealth
and for rental of armories, providing for rental and lease at
Fort Indiantown Gap and further providing for property in
armories of units in Federal service, for State Treasury
Armory Fund and for maintenance, construction and repairs.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "armory" in section 102 of
Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statues is amended to
read:
§ 102. Definitions.
Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent
provisions of this title which are applicable to specific
