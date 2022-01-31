Senate Bill 1048 Printer's Number 1361
PENNSYLVANIA, January 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1361
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1048
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, BAKER AND
PITTMAN, JANUARY 31, 2022
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 31, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937
P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of
unemployment compensation to be administered by the
Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly
created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)
selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to
keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay
contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the
payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;
providing procedure and administrative details for the
determination, payment and collection of such contributions
and the payment of such compensation; providing for
cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;
creating certain special funds in the custody of the State
Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in administration of
act, providing for requirements for delivery system for
unemployment compensation benefits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937
P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, is
amended by adding a section to read:
Section 201.1. Requirements for Delivery System for
Unemployment Compensation Benefits.--(a) The delivery system
for unemployment compensation benefits shall include multifactor
