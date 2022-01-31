Senate Bill 1048 Printer's Number 1361

PENNSYLVANIA, January 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1361

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1048

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, BAKER AND

PITTMAN, JANUARY 31, 2022

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 31, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937

P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of

unemployment compensation to be administered by the

Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly

created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)

selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to

keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay

contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the

payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;

providing procedure and administrative details for the

determination, payment and collection of such contributions

and the payment of such compensation; providing for

cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;

creating certain special funds in the custody of the State

Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in administration of

act, providing for requirements for delivery system for

unemployment compensation benefits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937

P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, is

amended by adding a section to read:

Section 201.1. Requirements for Delivery System for

Unemployment Compensation Benefits.--(a) The delivery system

for unemployment compensation benefits shall include multifactor

