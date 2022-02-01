Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,815 in the last 365 days.

VARStreet rolls out significant updates on their business management platform for value-added resellers

VARStreet Inc. has made new enhancements and improvements to its existing business management software.

We are making continuous improvements on our platform to deliver more value." He further added, “ The new updates can be leveraged by our resellers to further optimize their processes”
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc
BURLINGTON, MA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is the best-in-class business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a feature-rich B2B eCommerce solution allowing the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Aster Graphics, Liberty Laser Solutions, Securematics, Clover Imaging group, S.P. Richards, and more.

The latest updates on the platform include integration with Versapay payment gateway. This will allow VARStreet resellers to charge, authorize and pre-authorize credit card payments through Versapay.

Other enhancements include implementation of single-sign functionality on VARStreet BackOffice for resellers using Azure software. Resellers already logged into Azure can now access VS BackOffice with only their username. Along with the above-mentioned updates, VARStreet’s development team has introduced options to include/exclude distributors in MSRP/MSP page. Resellers can now select the distributors for defining MSRP/MSP. Other general release items include the introduction of a flag in Store Setup that will disable cart checkout when freight charges are not available.
Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc. said, "We are making continuous improvements on our platform to deliver more value." He further added, “ The new updates can be leveraged by our resellers to further optimize their processes''.

About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.

Shiv Agrawal
VARStreet Inc.
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

VARStreet rolls out significant updates on their business management platform for value-added resellers

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.