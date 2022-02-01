VARStreet rolls out significant updates on their business management platform for value-added resellers
VARStreet Inc. has made new enhancements and improvements to its existing business management software.
We are making continuous improvements on our platform to deliver more value." He further added, “ The new updates can be leveraged by our resellers to further optimize their processes”BURLINGTON, MA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is the best-in-class business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a feature-rich B2B eCommerce solution allowing the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Aster Graphics, Liberty Laser Solutions, Securematics, Clover Imaging group, S.P. Richards, and more.
The latest updates on the platform include integration with Versapay payment gateway. This will allow VARStreet resellers to charge, authorize and pre-authorize credit card payments through Versapay.
Other enhancements include implementation of single-sign functionality on VARStreet BackOffice for resellers using Azure software. Resellers already logged into Azure can now access VS BackOffice with only their username. Along with the above-mentioned updates, VARStreet’s development team has introduced options to include/exclude distributors in MSRP/MSP page. Resellers can now select the distributors for defining MSRP/MSP. Other general release items include the introduction of a flag in Store Setup that will disable cart checkout when freight charges are not available.
Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc. said, "We are making continuous improvements on our platform to deliver more value." He further added, “ The new updates can be leveraged by our resellers to further optimize their processes''.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
