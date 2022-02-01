Smart Food Labels Market to Reach USD 26.87 billion By 2030 : Key Drivers and Challenges : Fatpos Global

The Smart Food Label Market to surpass USD 26.87 billion by 2030 from USD 5.30 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 17.62% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Smart Food Labels Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019– 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 26.87 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 17.6% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Through the rapid growth of the retail and manufacturing sector, the demand for smart labels has gone up in stock and asset tracking. Smart Food Labels facilitates consumers to get additional details about the product by scanning a bar code or doing an online search. It helps the consumer to get all the information they want to know about the food product. Further, smart food labels help the consumer to buy a food product according to their nourishment. Global Smart Food Labels Market is expected to grow at a vigorous growth over the forecast period i.e.2020-2030. Further, mounting awareness among the consumers concerning food products and expanding adoption of innovative technology by the food industry are envisioned to embellish the growth of the Smart Food Labels Market.

“The production of goods in the high volume has been evaluated to be the major adopters of IoT in production, packaging, labeling, material handling, and distribution. There is a shift in emphasis of these suppliers towards the customer assignation with smart packaging solutions to accomplish the next level of customer satisfaction. This is resulting to the usage of smart packaging solution authentication, reordering stocks, temperature detection, tracking, and several other factors. This is established to drive the Smart Food Label Market during the forecast period 2020-2030. Moreover, spiked diffusion of smart technology and rising consumer concerns regarding food products is another key driver to boost the market growth.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-790

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Smart Food Label Market: Key Players

• CCL Industries

• Checkpoint Systems

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Smartrac NV

• Label Insight

• Thin Film Electronics

• Qliktag

• Smart Label

• Sato Holdings Corporation

• Graphic Label

Smart food labels simplify consumers to get supplementary information on a packaged food product either by scanning a bar code or by doing an online search. The change in the color of smart food labels ensue whenever the chemicals extant in these labels detect any form of microorganisms growing inside the food packet. Nutrition facts label also include five core nutrients namely; calories, total fat, sodium, total carbs, and protein. When it comes to manufacturing or importing food in the US, the food manufacturers’ work doesn’t end with their settled food products ready for distribution. The food product first needs to be branded. U.S. Food and Drug Administration is a federal agency that oversees the labeling of food, and their complex labeling protocols often give headaches to food producers.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-790

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Smart Food Labels Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Smart Food Labels is divided by Technology into Sensing Labels, RFID, Dynamic display, and Others. Global Smart Food Labels market is divided by Applications into Electronic & IT asset, Perishable Goods, Security Access, Smart Wrist Bands, and Others. Global Smart Food Labels market is segmented by End-user into FMCG, Logistics, Retail, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-790

Smart Food Label Market report also contains analysis on:

By Technology

• Sensing Labels

• RFID

• Dynamic display

• Others

By Applications

• Electronic & IT asset

• Perishable Goods

• Security Access

• Smart Wrist Bands

• Others

By End-User

• FMCG

• Logistics

• Retail

• Others

Related Reports

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

Global Master Data Management Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.