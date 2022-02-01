The National Art Museum of Ukraine announced the launch of the exclusive NFT art collection based on national artworks
Our cooperation with the National Art Museum of Ukraine is only the first step in implementing a large-scale project to transform Ukraine's artistic heritage into a digital NFT format.”TALLIN, ESTONIA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From February 1st, 2022, STAMPSDAQ, in cooperation with the National Art Museum of Ukraine, is going to sell licensed NFT tokens based on Ukrainian artworks from the museum's collection. Exclusive digital NFT art will be available in 5 rarity tiers on the STAMPSDAQ marketplace.
Developers, designers and art critics combine their knowledge and efforts to create a unique animated NFT collection of Ukrainian art. Thanks to their fruitful cooperation, today everyone can become the owner of a masterpiece, which belongs to the national heritage of Ukraine.
“The best examples of Ukrainian artworks deserve to be known all over the world. We believe that STAMPSDAQ is a platform that will promote Ukrainian artists in the international arena in the best possible way. NAMU is always at the forefront of modern museum practices. So it is important for us to be the first cultural institution in the country that offers an NFT collection to art collectors and crypto enthusiasts. I think that the "added value" of digital art in the NFT format plays an important role in this project - animated effects that help reveal the context of paintings creation, and at the same time stimulate the audience to visit the museum personally and explore the original artworks with their own eyes," said Yulia Lytvynets, Director General of the National Art Museum of Ukraine.
The STAMPSDAQ NFT art collection will include the following paintings:
Vsevolod Maksimovich, Carnaval 1913
Alexander Murashko, Woman with flowers 1918
Alexandra Exter, Bridge Sevre 1912
Petr Rybka, Cossack Mamay 1855
Vsevolod Maksimovich, Self-portrait 1913
These NFT will be available from February 1 in 5 rarity tiers: ordinary, rare, super-rare, ultra-rare and unique. The price of one NFT token will range from $ 25 to $ 1,000 in the primary market, depending on the rarity category and the auction demand.
“Our cooperation with the National Art Museum of Ukraine is only the first step in implementing a large-scale project to transform Ukraine's artistic heritage into digital NFT format. In the long run, we are going to create Ukrainian Art Space in our marketplace. In other words, hundreds of museum artworks will be available as NFTs for collectors from around the world,” mentioned Andrii Shapovalov, CEO of STAMPSDAQ.
In addition to the NFT art itself, depending on the degree of rarity, the buyer will be able to receive additional bonuses: tickets to the museum, a tour of the permanent exhibition or a thematic tour of the period according to the purchased NFT-image. (Details of the structure of these benefits are currently being agreed upon with the museum's management and will be available from March 2022).
It is worth mentioning that each NFT artwork on STAMPSDAQ is legally protected, with smart contracts recorded on the Polygon blockchain.
To get full access to the STAMPSDAQ marketplace new users have to log in to the website via the eligible crypto wallets (MetaMask, CoinBase, WalletConnect, Fortmatic). They will have a possibility to buy NFT stamps art not only with cryptocurrency but also with fiat money (via Stripe payment gateway). STAMPSDAQ is currently accepting MATIC for payments. MATIC is the native token of the Polygon Blockchain, trading at $1.45 at the time of writing, with 6.9 billion in circulation (on 24 January 2022).
All in all, the NFT collection of the National Art Museum will be replenished on the STAMPSDAQ every two weeks. Thus, from the second half of February, it is planned to release a series of NFT art based on the works of Mykola Pymonenko - the author of many paintings on rural and urban themes ("Kyiv Flower Girl" (1908), "Idyll" (1908) and others).
