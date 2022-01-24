STAMPSDAQ Partners With Polygon Studios to Run Revenue Sharing NFT Marketplace from February 1st
STAMPSDAQ informed about an official launch on Polygon blockchain from February 1st, 2022.TALLIN, ESTONIA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Tallinn, 24th of January 2022 – STAMPSDAQ informed about an official launch on Polygon blockchain from February 1st, 2022. Thanks to the Polygon Blockchain, the STAMPSDAQ marketplace is going to give all users the secure and smooth collection experience of NFT stamps and art.
STAMPSDAQ is an exciting new platform for collecting NFT stamps and artworks. It offers authentic, entertaining and rewarding experiences to the collectors of non-game NFTs. Today STAMPSDAQ is delighted to announce a partnership with Polygon, an open-source framework for creating Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks.
“We have decided to launch our marketplace on the Polygon Blockchain because it combines the best of Ethereum and sovereign blockchains. Due to it all users of STAMPSDAQ could benefit from maximum flexibility and move NFTs between blockchains. What is more, the Polygon Blockchain keeps every conceivable cost down. STAMPSDAQ will be covering existing gas fees for minting and trading of all licensed NFTs!” said Andrii Shapovalov, CEO of STAMPSDAQ.
Going on sale on the Marketplace straight away are rare NFT versions of six stamps from the Côte d’Ivoire, and artworks of famous avant-garde and modernist artists from Central & Eastern Europe. Alongside these are NFT images of artwork by several modern independent artists. Whether the scarcity value is 1 or 10,000, every NFT stamp and artwork is legally protected, with smart contracts recorded on the Polygon blockchain, forever.
“We want to make NFT collecting fun for everyone! Not only can users collect, buy, swap, sell, and trade, but there are games and contests that will make it even more enjoyable and rewarding. Now your knowledge of philately and art can help you win real monetary rewards and share in a Global Reward Pool (GRP), 20% of revenues of the platform will be redistributed to active collectors and traders via wins from games and contests! Additionally, traders can benefit from flexible transaction fees going as low as 1.50%”. said Andrii Shapovalov, CEO of STAMPSDAQ.
NFT stamp and artwork prices could range from $5.00 to $500 on average on the primary Marketplace depending on the offer. STAMPSDAQ is currently accepting the MATIC cryptocurrency for payments. MATIC is the native token of the Polygon Blockchain, trading at $1.45 at the time of writing, with 6.9 billion in circulation (on 24 January 2022).
To get full access to the STAMPSDAQ marketplace new users have to log in to the website via the eligible crypto wallets (MetaMask, CoinBase, WalletConnect, Fortmatic). They will have a possibility to buy NFT stamps art not only with cryptocurrency but also with fiat money (via Stripe payment gateway).
