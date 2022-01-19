La Poste de Côte d'Ivoire Initiates the Beginning of the African Philatelic Renaissance

African Philatelic Renaissance African Philatelic Renaissance 2 African Philatelic Renaissance 3

La Poste and STAMPSDAQ announce the release of the first African NFT stamps. In such a way two entities initiate Digital Philatelic Renaissance in 2022.

By recreating over 100 years of African philatelic heritage in NFT format, we aim to introduce the philatelic values to the existing global philatelic community as well as to the NFT enthusiasts.” — Andrii Shapovalov, CEO of STAMPSDAQ.