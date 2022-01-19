La Poste de Côte d'Ivoire Initiates the Beginning of the African Philatelic Renaissance
La Poste and STAMPSDAQ announce the release of the first African NFT stamps. In such a way two entities initiate Digital Philatelic Renaissance in 2022.
By recreating over 100 years of African philatelic heritage in NFT format, we aim to introduce the philatelic values to the existing global philatelic community as well as to the NFT enthusiasts.”TALLIN, ESTONIA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Poste de Côte d'Ivoire Initiates the Beginning of the African Philatelic Renaissance
— Andrii Shapovalov, CEO of STAMPSDAQ.
La Poste de Côte d'Ivoire and STAMPSDAQ announce the release of the first African NFT stamps collection from February 1st. In such a way two entities, which signed the cooperation agreement more than a year ago, are going to popularize Côte d'Ivoire social heritage, in general, and to give a tribute to Côte d'Ivoire tribal art, in particular.
“The First African NFT Stamps Collection is a veritable distillation of all of the art south of the Sahara. In cooperation with STAMPSDAQ, our reliable partners from Estonia, we are happy to announce that it is finally available for all NFT enthusiasts and stamp collectors. We encourage you to visit STAMPSDAQ’s website today and discover an exciting world of NFT Philately and Art,” - said Isaac Gnamba-Yao, CEO of the Ivory Coast post office.
On the first day of February, everyone will be able to buy the NFT stamps in 5 rarity tiers (common - 10000 pieces, rare - 1000 pieces, super rare - 100 pieces, ultra-rare - 10 pieces, unique - 1 piece). Simple and convenient browsing filters help to find any NFT stamps on STAMPSDAQ in a few seconds. Thanks to this fact each user can count on a positive collecting experience. Moreover, STAMPSDAQ operates on a Polygon blockchain that guarantees a high level of digital assets security.
The first African NFT stamps collection includes three NFT stamps with traditional African masks (2005 edition) - “Masque Dan”, “Masque Zamble”, “Masque De Gu”; and one historic stamp named “Elephant” (1959 edition) in 3 denominations.
What is interesting, traditional masks have served an important role in rituals and ceremonies in Côte d'Ivoire for centuries. Even today they are an integral part of the traditional culture. Thus, it is no surprise that the first African NFT stamps collection popularized this particular motif. For example, the Zamble mask is very particular to the Gouro ethnic group of Côte d'Ivoire. It represents an animal that combines the antelope and the leopard. The exits of this mask intervene within the restricted framework of the family ritual for a sacrifice offered to the ancestors or on the occasion of great funerals.
In turn, the historic stamp “Elephante” with an animal motif is the first postage stamp of Côte d'Ivoire as an independent country. It will be available in three denominations or inscribed values of a stamp, in other words. (NOTE: denomination is not the same as the value of a stamp on the philatelic market, which is usually different, and the denominations of a country's stamps and money do not necessarily match).
“ I do believe that it is just the beginning of the African Philatelic Renaissance. In the next few months, we will hopefully offer a dozen other NFT stamps dedicated to the history and culture of our country. It is just the beginning of our fruitful cooperation with STAMPSDAQ” - added Isaac Gnamba-Yao, Director General of La Poste de Côte d'Ivoire.
All African NFT stamps will be available for collecting, buying, trading and exchanging from February 1st. However, to get full access to the STAMPSDAQ marketplace new users have to log in to the website via the eligible crypto wallets (MetaMask, CoinBase, WalletConnect, Fortmatic). They will have a possibility to buy NFT stamps art not only with cryptocurrency but also with fiat money (via Stripe payment gateway).
Follow our official website and social media channels to know more about the project
PR Department
STAMPSDAQ
press@stampsdaq.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other