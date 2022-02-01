TIA licenses Capitoline as a TIA-942 Certification Body

The Telecommunication Industry Association appoints Capitoline as a TIA-942 licensed Certification Body for data center auditing and training

We have supported the TIA-942 standard since 2005 and we are very pleased to move forward with this formal recognition”
— Barry Elliott

LONDON, UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Telecommunication Industry Association (Arlington, VA) has appointed Capitoline Ltd (London, UK) as a TIA-942 licensed Certification Body and training provider.

The TIA-942 Certification Program enables data centers to be reviewed and certified for conformity to the requirements of the globally-recognized ANSI/TIA-942 standard, providing greater assurance to customers and stakeholders. The program includes a worldwide listing of TIA-942 certified data centers, TIA-942 certified auditors, consultants and companies providing consulting and auditing services, as well as information and training for companies and individuals interested in becoming a certified auditor or consultant.

Audit and certification by a qualitied auditor affiliated with and operating under a licensed Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) is required to validate that the design and build of a data center conforms to the ANSI/TIA-942 standard.

Certification against the TIA-942 standard can be for the design, for the installed facility or ‘TIA942 Ready,’ which may be applicable to products such as prefabricated data centres.

ANSI/TIA-942 AUDIT AND CERTIFICATION TRAINING
Individuals who are interested in pursuing a career in consulting and auditing data centers to the ANSI/TIA-942 standard can follow a series of TIA-approved training and certification programs such as provided by Capitoline.

ABOUT CAPITOLINE
Capitoline is an independent engineering consultancy specialising in data centre auditing, design and training. Capitoline wrote the world’s first training course, based on TIA-942, in 2005 and has been auditing data centres to TIA-942 and other international standards since 2006.

Contact TIA942audit@capitoline.org
www.capitoline.org
www.capitolinetraining.com

Barry Elliott
Capitoline Ltd
+44 800 014 8014
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

TIA licenses Capitoline as a TIA-942 Certification Body

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Barry Elliott
Capitoline Ltd
+44 800 014 8014
Company/Organization
Capitoline Ltd
PO Box 127
Craven Arms, SY7 7BT
United Kingdom
+44 800 014 8014
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

An independent engineering consultancy specialising in data centre training, audit and design

http://www.capitolinetraining.com

More From This Author
TIA licenses Capitoline as a TIA-942 Certification Body
AMS-IX passes ISO27001 with the help of the Capitoline data centre standard
Capitoline launches Data Center Cleaning Specialist Company – DCSC program
View All Stories From This Author