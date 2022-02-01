TIA licenses Capitoline as a TIA-942 Certification Body

The Telecommunication Industry Association appoints Capitoline as a TIA-942 licensed Certification Body for data center auditing and training

We have supported the TIA-942 standard since 2005 and we are very pleased to move forward with this formal recognition” — Barry Elliott

LONDON, UK, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Telecommunication Industry Association (Arlington, VA) has appointed Capitoline Ltd (London, UK) as a TIA-942 licensed Certification Body and training provider.

The TIA-942 Certification Program enables data centers to be reviewed and certified for conformity to the requirements of the globally-recognized ANSI/TIA-942 standard, providing greater assurance to customers and stakeholders. The program includes a worldwide listing of TIA-942 certified data centers, TIA-942 certified auditors, consultants and companies providing consulting and auditing services, as well as information and training for companies and individuals interested in becoming a certified auditor or consultant.

Audit and certification by a qualitied auditor affiliated with and operating under a licensed Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) is required to validate that the design and build of a data center conforms to the ANSI/TIA-942 standard.

Certification against the TIA-942 standard can be for the design, for the installed facility or ‘TIA942 Ready,’ which may be applicable to products such as prefabricated data centres.

ANSI/TIA-942 AUDIT AND CERTIFICATION TRAINING

Individuals who are interested in pursuing a career in consulting and auditing data centers to the ANSI/TIA-942 standard can follow a series of TIA-approved training and certification programs such as provided by Capitoline.

ABOUT CAPITOLINE

Capitoline is an independent engineering consultancy specialising in data centre auditing, design and training. Capitoline wrote the world’s first training course, based on TIA-942, in 2005 and has been auditing data centres to TIA-942 and other international standards since 2006.

