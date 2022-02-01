Sofema Online Introduces Unlimited Training Slots
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com uses Joomla Learning Management System as the cornerstone of our online training: www.joomlms.com
The current license allows to have 10,000 concurrent users on the platform, however, it has become clear following 17,000 enrollments in 2021 that this is not sufficient to allow the management of the system in the best way for our clients.
Sofema Online is pleased to announce the extension of the license and beginning 1 March 2022 the implementation of an unlimited license which will enable the enrolment of clients without any restrictions for the training slots.
What does this mean for Sofema Online Clients?
SOL is pleased to advise that with the new user license the validity of enrollments made after 1 March 2022 is extended as follows:
- If enrolled in a single course – From 1 March 2022 the customers will have 9 months to complete their course
- If enrolled in a package – From 1 March 2022 the customers will have 12 months to complete their package
- If enrolled in a Diploma Package – From 1 March 2022 the customers will have 15 months to complete their Diploma Package
What Does this mean for Freedom Pass & Corporate Freedom Pass?
Freedom Pass provides for 12 months of unlimited access – this access remains the same. Find details here
Corporate Freedom Pass provides for either 6 months or 12 months access which remains the same. See more here
About Sofema Online
A to Z training portfolio
Online training is a cost-effective method for delivering niche regulatory courses, typical of the training which are offered by Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com
A fundamental requirement for online training is to ensure that it provides the essential content which is focused on a deep understanding of the subject matter. There is a practical knowledgeable tutor behind each training.
Major benefits of Sofema Online include convenience and flexibility, ease of use through any internet-connected computer, and the ability of the student to learn at their own pace without any limitations.
Program Features Include:
- Sofema Online Training Courses have been developed by Industry Professionals with more than 40 years of Commercial Aviation experience across a range of disciplines
- Sofema Online Courses are Engaging & Interactive
- All delegates shall receive Sofema Online / AETS-Sofema Certificate on completion of the Course Examination
- Configured for Tablet / Mobile Device
Steve Bentley
Steve Bentley
