Data Visualization Tools Market is anticipated to reach USD 14.18 billion by 2030 With Size Share Industry Segmentation

Data Visualization Tools Market to surpass USD 14.18 billion by 2031 from USD 5.84 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.26% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Data Visualization Tools Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to Data Visualization Tools Markets Market to reach USD 14.18 Billion by 2031 from USD 5.84 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.26% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. According to a study by Fatpos Global, growth in big data, multi-device contact to visualization, customized reports for specific roles, ongoing training for business users, and continually changing optimizing dashboards are estimated to drive the market. Many other factors such as the rising demand for an interactive opinion of data for quicker business verdicts and growing developments in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality to allow the communication of enterprises with data in 3D formats are predictable to boost the demand for data visualization tools.

“Several enterprises are implementing a simplified method that involves classifying, assembling, keeping, and sharing a large amount of information. Data visualization tools are applied for having a swift and basic business decision-making method. The data should be provided with an ordinary visualization ability, which is used to classify customer penchants and propensities, extract strategic insights, and aid to uphold a balance between the demand and supply of new and existing goods. Data visualization tools in the cloud allow enterprises to have a cost-effective and scalable way for data study. The data visualization capability assists companies to classify business drivers and Key Performance Indicators”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Data Visualization Tools Market: Key Players

• Microsoft (US)

• Salesforce (US)

• SAP (Germany)

• Oracle (US)

• IBM (US)

• AWS (US)

• Sisense (US)

• Alteryx (US)

• SAS Institute (US)

• Alibaba Cloud (China)

• Dundas (Canada)

• TIBCO Software (US)

• Qlik (US)

• GoodData (US)

• Domo (US)

• Klipfolio (Canada)

• Datafay (US)

• Zagami (England)

• Live Earth (US)

• Other prominent players

Data visualization can be defined as a collection of a wide range of business applications. The idea of visualizing data is broadly applied in a variety of technologies & terms like scorecards, dashboards, infographics, business intelligence, analytics, and big data. It benefits businesses to gain a related report from an ever-growing, varied and huge amount of business data.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of Data Visualization Tools Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Organization Department into Executive Management, Marketing, Operations; By Tool into Standalone and Integrated; by Deployment Mode into On-premise, Cloud/On-demand; by End User into BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education and Others; Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Data Visualization Tools Market Segments:

By Organization Department

• Executive Management

• Marketing

• Operations

By Tool

• Standalone

• Integrated

Deployment Mode

• On-premise

• Cloud/On-demand

End-User

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunication

• Education

• Others

