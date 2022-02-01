Global Renewable Energy Market is anticipated to reach USD 2252.72 Billion by 2030

Renewable Energy market to surpass USD 2252.72 Billion by 2030 from USD 1136.80 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.08% throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Renewable Energy Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2018 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 2252.72 Billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 7.08% between 2019 and 2030. According to the report, Global Renewable Energy market is expected to observe growth in future due to rising emissions of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide for a generation of energy after the utilization of fossil fuels. Moreover, fossil fuel is present in scarce amounts on the Earth due to which it has fluctuating prices which fosters the renewable energy market. Continuous government initiatives and funding in the renewable energy sector as well as advancement in technologies are also accelerating the growth of the global market.

“Renewable Energy sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, etc. are sustainable in nature. It generates energy that is not associated with any greenhouse gas emissions unlike fossil fuels, also reduces air pollution to some extent. Renewable energy provides a diversified supply of energy eliminating the dependence on imported fossil fuels which environment friendly and replenishable in nature. Renewable energy also leads to economic development and creates jobs in installation, manufacturing, etc., being a labor-intensive technology.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-565

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Organic Market: Key Players

• NextEra Energy, Inc.

• Canadian Solar

• Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P

• Northland Power

• Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

• Innergex Renewable Energy

• TransAlta Corporation

• Atlantic Power Corporation

• Boralex

• Other Prominent Players

Renewable energy is accumulated from natural resources or sources that can be naturally replenished such as wind, sun, geothermal heat, waves, etc. Renewable energy usually provides energy in areas such as transportation, electricity generation, water, and air heating/cooling, and rural energy services (off-grid). Renewable energy offers lower emissions of carbon dioxide and other types of pollution by replacing dirty fossil fuels in the power system. Sources of renewable energy are wind energy, solar energy, Biomass energy, geothermal energy, hydroelectric power energy, etc. The renewable energy industry is an emerging industry and a part of the energy industry that focuses on advance and appropriate renewable energy technologies. Renewable energy is a more labor-intensive centered industry than fossil fuels, thus, a transition towards the industry promises more employment opportunities.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-565

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Renewable Energy market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e. 2019-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by type into Hydroelectric energy, Geothermal energy, Wind energy, Solar energy, and Biomass energy. Based on end-user the market is segmented into commercial, residential and industrial. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-565

Renewable Energy Market Segments:

By Type

• Hydroelectric energy

• Geothermal energy

• Wind energy

• Solar energy

• Biomass energy

By End-User:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Related Reprots

Global Heat Pump Market

Global Green Energy Computing Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.