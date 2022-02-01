Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI Crash/ Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4000642

TROOPER: Kyle Fecher                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2022 at 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Mile Marker 136, Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Tyler LaFountaine                                            

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/31/2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded I-91, Mile Marker 136 Lyndon, Vermont to a report of a truck in the median. Further investigation revealed that the operator, Tyler LaFountaine, showed signs of impairment and he was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and released with a citation to appear at a later date and time in Caledonia County Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/21 at 0800  

COURT: Caledonia County     

MUG SHOT:Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

