St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI Crash/ Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4000642
TROOPER: Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/31/2022 at 2300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Mile Marker 136, Lyndon
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Tyler LaFountaine
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/31/2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded I-91, Mile Marker 136 Lyndon, Vermont to a report of a truck in the median. Further investigation revealed that the operator, Tyler LaFountaine, showed signs of impairment and he was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and released with a citation to appear at a later date and time in Caledonia County Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/21 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT:Yes
