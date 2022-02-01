US Semiconductor Assembly & Testing Services to Reach USD 88.2 billion by 2031 Key Drivers and Challenges: Fatpos Global

US Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market to surpass USD 88.2 billion by 2031 from USD 52.8 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.27% by years i.e., 2031

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “US Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 88.2 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.27% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, with growth in advanced technologies such as autonomous driving, 5G, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT); and increasing research and development investments by semiconductor designing and manufacturing corporations present in the country, the US semiconductor industry is expected to witness a robust growth over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

“The consumer electronics industry has grown significantly with the elevated use of smartphones, desktops, digital cameras, tablets, laptops, hard disks, and televisions, among others, owing to new technological developments. For instance, the growing implementation of 5G networks is generating strong opportunity for the market players to develop advanced RF modules for connectivity using system-in-package technology”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

US Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market: Key Players

• Amkor Technology

• ASE Group

• Unisem Group

• DPA Components International (DPACI)

• GlobalFoundries U.S. Inc.

• Golden Altos Corporation

• Grinding & Dicing Services, Inc.

• Micross

• Precision Test Solutions

• Promex Industries Inc.

• SkyWater Technology

• Other Prominent Players

Semiconductor industry plays a vital role in allowing the application of cutting-edge digital technologies in many industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, medical, IT, and telecommunications. It saves time and money as well as reduces human efforts. The use of control systems, comprising computers or robots, and information technologies for managing different processes and machinery help maximize the productivity degree of any company.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the US Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by into Assembly and packaging services and Testing services; By Application into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, and other applications.

US Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Segments

By Service

• Assembly and packaging services

• Testing services

By Application

• consumer electronics

• automotive

• medical

• industrial

• other applications

