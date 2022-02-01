IBA Group Opens Office in Croatia
IBA Group announced the opening of IBA Croatia, a new representative office located in Zagreb, the capital and the largest city of the Republic of Croatia.
PRAGUE, CZECHIA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group announced the opening of IBA Croatia, a new representative office located in Zagreb, the capital and the largest city of the Republic of Croatia. To date, Croatia is the 14th country, where IBA Group has permanent presence.
— Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman&CEO
The IBA Group’s expansion in the region is driven by an increasing demand for IT services in Central and Southeastern Europe and is in line with the company’s strategy to be close to its clients. IBA Group began working in the region long before the legal registration of IBA Croatia, implementing SAP and custom development projects.
Milos Surla, CEE Sales Director and Director of IBA Croatia, said: “Opening of the office in Croatia will help us better support our local clients here. Currently, we implement fixed price and time & material projects for clients in the ICT and logistics sector, and intend to expand and diversify our offerings to other clients and industries. ”
Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman & CEO, said: “The recent disruptions force business leaders to make bold decisions to realign their business strategies with a new reality. As an IT company, we believe that it is our task to help them take advantage of the latest technologies. We are willing to contribute to further development of the innovative IT ecosystems of Croatia and the wider region through leveraging the experience and technology expertise of all our centers of excellence.”
