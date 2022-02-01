IBA Group Opens Office in Croatia

IBA Croatia Logo

IBA Group announced the opening of IBA Croatia, a new representative office located in Zagreb, the capital and the largest city of the Republic of Croatia.

We aim to contribute to further development of the innovative IT ecosystems of Croatia and the wider region through leveraging the experience and technology expertise of our centers of excellence.”
— Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman&CEO
PRAGUE, CZECHIA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group announced the opening of IBA Croatia, a new representative office located in Zagreb, the capital and the largest city of the Republic of Croatia. To date, Croatia is the 14th country, where IBA Group has permanent presence.

The IBA Group’s expansion in the region is driven by an increasing demand for IT services in Central and Southeastern Europe and is in line with the company’s strategy to be close to its clients. IBA Group began working in the region long before the legal registration of IBA Croatia, implementing SAP and custom development projects.

Milos Surla, CEE Sales Director and Director of IBA Croatia, said: “Opening of the office in Croatia will help us better support our local clients here. Currently, we implement fixed price and time & material projects for clients in the ICT and logistics sector, and intend to expand and diversify our offerings to other clients and industries. ”

Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman & CEO, said: “The recent disruptions force business leaders to make bold decisions to realign their business strategies with a new reality. As an IT company, we believe that it is our task to help them take advantage of the latest technologies. We are willing to contribute to further development of the innovative IT ecosystems of Croatia and the wider region through leveraging the experience and technology expertise of all our centers of excellence.”

Irina Kiptikova
IBA Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

IBA Group Opens Office in Croatia

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Irina Kiptikova
IBA Group
Company/Organization
IBA Group
2583/13 Petrzilkova St., Prague 5
Prague, 15800
Czech Republic
+420 251 116 206
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

A software service provider with optimized business processes and a proven history of customer interaction, IBA Group has a 30-year expertise in complex multiplatform projects. IBA Group is a trusted expert in intelligent automation, mainframe support and modernization, and SAP consulting and development. The IBA Group's 3,000 IT and business professionals provide software services and solutions to clients in 40+ countries. IBA Group has offices and development centers in 14 countries. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of North America – CEE Investment Awards by CEE Business Media.

More From This Author
IBA Group Opens Office in Croatia
IBA Group Shortlisted for CEE Business Services Awards 2022
IBA Group Wins ITE Award 2020-2021
View All Stories From This Author