Real Estate Basic Training Boot Camp
Everything you ever needed to know about real estate investing…but were afraid to ask”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basic Training Real Estate Boot Camp
— Lloyd Segal
Los Angels Real Estate Investors Club announces it semi-annual Basic Training Boot Camp. LAREIC's upcoming LIVE In-person Boot Camp is for new investors and people who want to become real estate investors. LAREIC's Boot Camp is scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. In this intensive 8-hour Boot Camp, new investors will learn how to find deals, how to evaluate market values of properties, how to submit offers, find the financing, and how to deal with escrow, title insurance, due diligence, and inspections, as well as the following:
* How to find deals * Foreclosure
* Wholesaling (Assignments) * Deeds
* Title Insurance * Promissory notes
* How to finance your deals * Deeds of trust
* Mortgages * Easements
* Purchase contracts * Probate
* Escrow * Structuring deals
* Realtors * Submitting Offers
* Lease-options * Leases
* Trusts * And much much more.
DATE & TIME: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.
LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.
PARKING: Free parking on the Iman parking lot, and endless metered street parking.
COST: The Boot Camp costs $149.00 per person if paid before February 19, 2022. After February 19th, the price increases to $249.00 per person! (Gold Members of LAREIC can attend for free.)
REGISTRATION: To attend this Boot Camp, please register at www.LAREIC.com.
Susan Hall
Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club, LLC
+1 310-792-6404
susan@vcrealestateinvestors.com