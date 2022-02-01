Briley & Baxter Publications Announces Release of a Magical Tale by Netflix-featured English Professor LaTonya Pinkard

Nate & His Magic Lion Briley & Baxter Publications

The tale of a stuffed lion who helps a young boy conquer his fears of the dark

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is excited to announce the release of a magical tale from author LaTonya Pinkard, an English professor who was featured in Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Last Chance U. In the series, Pinkard’s efforts to connect with students and build their confidence inspired viewers across the world. Now, in her book, Nate & His Magic Lion, Pinkard is building up younger audiences through the tale of a stuffed lion who helps a young boy conquer his fears of the dark.

Nate & His Magic Lion is now available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart and will be released to the public March 9, 2022.

In Nate & His Magic Lion, Pinkard combines her own love of literature and her desire to serve others by weaving in a valuable lesson for children. In creating the imaginative tale, Pinkard was able to channel her childhood love of reading into a story that spreads hope and joy to children.

“I have such fond memories of my trips to the library as a child, and the sense of wonder and awe that came with each new book read during story time,” said Pinkard. “I know that children of all ages can also relate to various fears, including that of the dark, and I want them to understand that these fears are natural and can be overcome. Children’s books give us the ability to connect and inspire, and that’s the gift that Achi brings to this story.”

About the Author

Featured on the Netflix Emmy® winning series, “Last Chance U,” LaTonya Pinkard is from Chattanooga, Tennessee. She later moved to Atlanta, Georgia and has always known she wanted to be in a position to serve others. She developed a love and passion for education, specifically in English, and made the decision while attending Georgia State University to focus on higher education as her career path. Continuing her education at Troy University, she earned her master’s degree in post-secondary education with a concentration in English. As a writer, she has always had a love for children’s books. When she was younger, her mother would take her to the public library for story time, and she’d check out as many books as she could. She knew at some point she wanted to bring her own children’s book story to life and bring joy, imagination, and hope to another child. She is currently an English professor, as well as the owner of Mahaba Yoga.

