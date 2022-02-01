Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,949 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks DUI/Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000453                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/31/22 @ 0319 hours

STREET: Creek Road

TOWN: Clarendon

WEATHER: Clear

 

Suspect:  Madison A. Colton

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT                                                                     

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/31/2022 at approximately 0320 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Creek Road in Clarendon, VT. Investigation revealed Colton was traveling south on Creek Road when she left the roadway and struck a bank. Further investigation revealed that the operator, Madison Colton, was operating the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Colton was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Rutland Barracks where she was processed and released on a criminal citation to appear at a later date and time.

  

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/2022 10:00 hours   

You just read:

Rutland Barracks DUI/Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.