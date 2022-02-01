Rutland Barracks DUI/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000453

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/31/22 @ 0319 hours

STREET: Creek Road

TOWN: Clarendon

WEATHER: Clear

Suspect: Madison A. Colton

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/31/2022 at approximately 0320 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Creek Road in Clarendon, VT. Investigation revealed Colton was traveling south on Creek Road when she left the roadway and struck a bank. Further investigation revealed that the operator, Madison Colton, was operating the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Colton was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Rutland Barracks where she was processed and released on a criminal citation to appear at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/2022 10:00 hours