Rutland Barracks DUI/Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000453
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/31/22 @ 0319 hours
STREET: Creek Road
TOWN: Clarendon
WEATHER: Clear
Suspect: Madison A. Colton
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/31/2022 at approximately 0320 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Creek Road in Clarendon, VT. Investigation revealed Colton was traveling south on Creek Road when she left the roadway and struck a bank. Further investigation revealed that the operator, Madison Colton, was operating the vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Colton was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Rutland Barracks where she was processed and released on a criminal citation to appear at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/2022 10:00 hours