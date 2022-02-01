New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault, FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5000255

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/31/22, 1421 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, False Information to a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Pamela Strong

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/31/22 at approximately 1421 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed Pamela Strong (47) of Shoreham, VT caused bodily injury to a household member. Furthermore, Strong provided false information to deflect the investigation. Strong was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Strong was released with conditions issued by the Honorable Court, and a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following day.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.