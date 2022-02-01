Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault, FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 22B5000255 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mae Murdock 

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/31/22, 1421 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, False Information to a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Pamela Strong              

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 01/31/22 at approximately 1421 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed Pamela Strong (47) of Shoreham, VT caused bodily injury to a household member. Furthermore, Strong provided false information to deflect the investigation. Strong was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Strong was released with conditions issued by the Honorable Court, and a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following day. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/22, 1230 hours 

COURT: Addison 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

