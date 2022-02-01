New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault, FIPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5000255
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mae Murdock
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 01/31/22, 1421 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, False Information to a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Pamela Strong
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/31/22 at approximately 1421 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed Pamela Strong (47) of Shoreham, VT caused bodily injury to a household member. Furthermore, Strong provided false information to deflect the investigation. Strong was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Strong was released with conditions issued by the Honorable Court, and a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following day.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.