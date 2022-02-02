Enara Law Proud to Celebrate Two Years of Growth and Expansion in Bringing Legal To Light®
Enara Law PLLC a leading Arizona business law firm, is proud to be celebrating two years of making legal services accessible and affordable to business owners
This is just the beginning of our firm's disruptive experiment with bringing efficiency, transparency, and progress to the outdated practice of law.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Law PLLC, a leading Arizona business law firm, is proud to be celebrating two years of making legal services accessible and affordable to entrepreneurs, founders, and business owners nationwide.
— George Chebat, Managing Attorney at Enara Law
Over the past two years, Enara Law has grown exponentially, with a broadening client base, across various industries and stages of business. Working with companies at their formation stage, through a series of financing and growth, to exits and acquisitions, Enara Law has created a full life-cycle business law firm to provide businesses and entrepreneurs a one-stop-shop for all their legal needs.
"It's truly been an honor working with and advising so many different business owners and entrepreneurs over the past two years," said George Chebat, Managing Attorney at Enara Law. " The firm is extremely grateful for all the support received and for all the business owners who have put their trust in us. This is just the beginning of our firm's disruptive experiment with bringing efficiency, transparency, and progress to the outdated practice of law."
Enara Law has sought to continue its expansion while maintaining its core value of Bringing Legal to Light®- a driving force to move legal services away from the dark and firm-centered practices of the traditional law firm. Instead, Enara Law's disruptive model seeks to offer a genuine client-centered law firm- making attorneys and legal services accessible to all businesses, with upfront pricing, transparency, and constant communication with attorneys without the fear of an insurmountable hourly bill. Enara Law is looking forward to continued growth and helping even more businesses in the future.
About Enara Law PLLC
Enara Law is a nationwide full-service business law firm with offices throughout Arizona and Washington, DC, proudly serving companies with all their business legal matters. Our business attorneys are proud to serve small and medium-sized businesses globally from business formation, litigation and disputes, intellectual property protection, and mergers and acquisitions.
The team at Enara Law is dedicated to Bringing Legal to Light®. They are moving the legal industry away from keeping clients in the dark, which traditional law firms have done for too long. Traditional firm practices such as lack of communication, minimal explanation to clients about the legal system, and ancient billing practices led to a firm like Enara Law.
Enara Law is looking to change people's negative opinions of lawyers and disrupt the traditional legal practice. That's why Enara Law has changed the standard law firm model. They have done away with high hourly fees and replaced them with transparency, affordability, and efficiency for our clients. Business law clients can always engage the firm's services on a flat fee engagement.
If your business is in need of legal help, contact the team at Enara Law for a free and confidential consultation at (844) 854-8544 or visit our website at EnaraLaw.com
