Marathon Construction Weekends on Nellis Blvd

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Lane restrictions begin this weekend at Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. The works is the first of multiple marathon construction weekends to rebuild three intersections as part of the Nellis Reconstruction Project.

Each intersection (Sahara, Bonanza, and Charleston) will be constructed over two weekends, one side at a time to minimize impacts to the public. All work will take place around the clock, from Fridays at 8 p.m. through Mondays at 6 a.m. Business and pedestrian access will be maintained. Drivers can expect traffic control and delays

Feb. 4-6 – West side of Sahara Avenue closed at Nellis. Detour to Tree Line Drive or S. Hollywood Boulevard to E. Vegas Valley.

Feb. 11-13 – East side of Sahara Avenue closed at Nellis. Detour to Lamb Boulevard to E. Vegas Valley Drive.

Northbound and southbound Nellis Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection during construction.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is rehabilitating an aging 10-mile section of north and southbound Nellis Boulevard (State Route 612) between Tropicana Avenue and Craig Road in Clark County. The project will remove and replace the existing pavement.

The project will enhance safety along the corridor by adding two push-button activated pedestrian mid-block crossings with overhead rapid flashing beacons at Newton Avenue and another just north of Cheyenne Avenue, new handicap accessible ramps, sidewalks and driveways that will be installed and tied into Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) facilities.

In addition, the Sahara Avenue, Charleston Boulevard, and Bonanza Road intersections will undergo full-depth asphalt repaving with streetlight replacements and signage improvements.

These enhancements will rejuvenate a heavily traveled urban arterial with three school zones, creating a safer and more pedestrian-friendly corridor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.dot.nv.gov/projects-programs/nellis-boulevard-rehabilitation-project