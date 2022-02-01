CHW Announces A Work of Heart: Virtual Art Tour and Online Art Auction in Support of Tiny Hearts

CHW is launching of A Work of Heart: Virtual Art Tour & Auction, with proceeds supporting the Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Unit (PCCCU) at Hadassah Hospital.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) centres across the country are collaborating on the launch of A Work of Heart: Virtual Art Tour & Auction, with proceeds supporting the Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Unit (PCCCU) at Hadassah Hospital, Ein Kerem.

A Work of Heart launches on Tuesday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET, with a Virtual Art Tour of Tel Aviv’s thriving street art scene led by Montreal-born Israeli artist Murielle Cohen. Join her on a walk through the Tel Aviv neighborhood of Florentin, the epicenter of Israeli street art.

The online art auction will be open across Canada on February 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET and run until February 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET. Originating in Montreal, CHW has been hosting an annual art auction for more than 40 years. Moving the auction online encourages participation across Canada, broadens our audience, and increases our outreach. As a result of this Canada Israel collaboration, we are expecting 100 pieces of artwork available for sale, including pieces from both Canadian and Israeli artists.

The proceeds from A Work of Heart will support the new, state-of-the-art Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Unit (PCCCU) at Hadassah Hospital, Ein Kerem. It is the only one of its kind in Jerusalem. For these infants, precise diagnoses and immediate, advanced treatments are critical. The PCCCU will save lives, and keep the tiniest, most fragile hearts pumping strong.

“Congenital heart disease is one of the most common birth defects, creating an overwhelming need for advanced pediatric cardiac critical care,” said Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW CEO.

To register for A Work of Heart, visit www.chw.ca/AWorkofHeart or call 514-933-8461. Tickets are $40 and include a tax receipt.

To participate in the online art auction, visit www.chw.ca/art-auction.



For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Bowslaugh, Director Marketing and Communications, at rebecca@chw.ca or 416-477-5964 ext. 111

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW)

CHW is a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who strongly believe that the advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. Over the last century, CHW has been involved in all aspects of Israeli life, passionately supporting women, children, and families in Israel and here in Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

