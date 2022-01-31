Submit Release
CE to attend opening of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

MACAU, January 31 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will visit Beijing from 3 to 5 February, having received an invitation to attend the opening ceremony – to be held in the evening on 4 February – of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The ceremony will be at the National Stadium, also known as the 'Bird's Nest’.

To comply with anti-epidemic arrangements required for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the Chief Executive has been following strict rules regarding hygiene and health monitoring. This has included a point-to-point approach to managing his activities, limiting his personal appearances to essential events, where possible avoiding outings, and minimising his exposure to any other situations where he might otherwise need to have close contact with other people.

While the Chief Executive is in Beijing, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.

