Unity and diligence highlighted in CE Lunar New Year Message

MACAU, January 31 - The Year of the Tiger will lead to a new journey. Macao must stand tall and gaze far ahead, devoting united and diligent effort to making use of fresh opportunities arising from the country’s overall development, and promoting further Macao’s unique strengths.

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today shared those aspirations in his message for the Lunar New Year, on the eve of the Year of the Tiger.

In the address, Mr Ho said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government would devote unrelenting effort to epidemic prevention and control, and to tasks relating to restoring normal socio-economic order.

The MSAR Government would spare no effort in: speeding up adequate economic diversification; enhancing well-being in society; deepening public administration reform; advancing development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; furthering integration into overall national development; and promoting Macao’s successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with the city’s own characteristics, added Mr Ho.

In his speech, the Chief Executive gave a review of achievements during the outgoing Year of the Ox.

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic had created unprecedented difficulties and challenges for the Macao public and for the city’s businesses. The unity demonstrated by the Macao public in the face of adversity, had been the key to maintaining stability in the economy, and to success in the fight against the virus.

The Chief Executive expressed his sincere gratitude to the Macao public. They were the heroes behind Macao’s success, Mr Ho added.

Looking ahead, Macao would remain highly vigilant regarding epidemic-related developments, and would keep its epidemic-prevention and -control mechanisms firmly in place. Pandemic ‘fatigue’ was not an option, and the MSAR Government would continue to step up cooperation with neighbouring places in combatting the disease, particularly via use of a stringent, detailed and science-based approach.

Mr Ho called on the Macao public to pay close attention during the Lunar New Year holidays, to maintaining protective measures against the risk of infection, and to be as careful and prudent as they had been at the beginning of the pandemic.

Mr Ho also talked about the global COVID-19 outbreaks, and recent confirmed cases recorded in neighbouring places. Under the strong leadership of the Guangdong Government, timely and effective steps had been taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The close ties between Macao and Zhuhai had fully illustrated the function of the joint-prevention and -control mechanism between the two cities. It helped protect the Macao public, and this was especially important in relation to the Lunar New Year holidays.

During the Year of the Ox, the MSAR Government and the community had stood as one in overriding adversity, and tackling challenges head on, while pushing forward – in a progressive manner – projects relating to people’s livelihoods, said Mr Ho.

The solidarity shown across the community last year had helped build a safe barrier against the risk of epidemic. It had also helped in maintaining the sound momentum present in the city’s economy; and in enhancing work relating to advances in livelihood-related projects, while also making it possible to press ahead with public administration reform in a pragmatic manner, noted Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive said the elections for the seventh Legislative Assembly had affirmed the fundamental principle of “patriots governing Macao”; while the legal system and execution mechanisms for safeguarding national security had also been further enhanced. The city’s 2nd Five-Year Development Plan had outlined a clear path for future development, and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin had enjoyed a good start, as a fresh initiative for Macao further to integrate into overall national development, said Mr Ho.

Mr Ho took the opportunity to offer his best wishes for a successful, extraordinary and splendid Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, an event due to open within days. It would enhance the joy of the festive season, and bring thrilling moments for the public, Mr Ho said.

On behalf of the MSAR Government, the Chief Executive wished the whole community a joyful, healthy, and prosperous Year of the Tiger.

The Chief Executive also extended his sincere thanks to all those workers – in the private and public sectors – involved in keeping essential services operating during the holidays.