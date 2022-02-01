DJ Cole Cherry Moves Up 16 positions on the DRT Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Charts from 123 to 107
DJ Cole Cherry is Stoked that his New Single "Back of Your Mind", has Moved Up 16 positions on the DRT Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Chart.
People Do Not Decide To Become Extraordinary. They Decide to Accomplish Extraordinary Things.”PARRISH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Cole Cherry is Stoked that his New Single "Back of Your Mind", has Moved up 16 positions on the DRT Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Chart. Last week Cole Charted at 123, this week he is charting at 107! This is a good sign, he has a chance to hit Top 20 with his first Single to hit the radio. Cole has been working non-stop on his next Album and is currently in St. Augustine, Florida so he can be alone to write and produce more music. Your going to be seeing a lot of Cole on Social Media and Tik Tok, so be sure to tune in, he has lots to tell you about himself and his music. Cole is so passionate about his music and the people who listen to it. Every one of his songs tells a story about his life, it is like a movie being played out in the form of music. If you listen to his albums, you will get to know Cole personally, which is what he is trying to accomplish.
Cole is also preparing for his second Single to be released in February and working on his single Cover, as well as DJing at numerous events.
DJ Cole Cherry is available for Live performances and Dj events, so please contact him for Bookings. Stay tuned for more, this is just the beginning.
