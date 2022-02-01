DonorPerfect Announces New President as Co-Founder Retires

Lauren Sheehan, President of SofterWare, parent company of DonorPerfect fundraising software.

Lauren Sheehan takes over as President from Nathan Relles, forty years after he co-founded SofterWare, developer of DonorPerfect fundraising software.

FORT WASHINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA (PA), UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SofterWare, Inc., parent company of DonorPerfect - fundraising software to nonprofits worldwide - has announced the promotion of Lauren Sheehan to President.

In announcing the promotion, CEO Doug Schoenberg and retiring president, Dr. Nathan Relles, expressed their unbridled confidence in Lauren, as she continues to be part of an Executive team responsible for all aspects of the company’s business strategies and operations.

They stated in agreement that “Lauren’s achievements and passionate commitment to the company’s customers and employees will ensure that the company’s values will continue to strengthen the relationships that have sustained our success for 40 years.”

According to Dr. Relles, “Soon after joining SofterWare in 2008 as Client Relations Manager, Lauren managed the company’s first Community Networking Conference for four years, and was promoted to Director of Customer Care in 2015. She quickly established a record of hiring and building high-performing client service teams, and became a partner and Vice President in 2019. It was little surprise that shortly after that, Lauren was selected by the International Customer Management Institute as a finalist for the Best Contact Center Manager award!”

Schoenberg added, “Nothing demonstrates Lauren's commitment to others like the countless people who advanced their professional skills and were promoted to other departments and leadership positions under her management and mentorship!”

Lauren’s path to business management and nonprofits had an early start. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh Summa Cum Laude, she worked at KEMA Registered Quality in Chalfont. From 2012-2014, she served as the Chairperson of the initiative to save Kids Castle, a beloved playground in Doylestown (see www.savekidscastle.org). Lauren continues to be involved in securing major donations to add to the playground, making it more accessible to children of all ages and abilities. The new “kingdoms” will address developmental needs of the whole child by intentionally providing opportunities for physical, cognitive, communicative, social/emotional and sensory development.

For the last three years, Lauren has also been on the board of Pennypack Farm & Education Center, a Community Supported Agriculture non-profit located in Horsham, PA, whose mission is dedicated to growing chemical-free produce in a sustainable way, teaching the community about the importance of healthy eating and sustainable farming practices, and contributing meaningfully to hunger-relief in the community. She currently serves as Co-Vice President there.

In her new role as President of SofterWare, Lauren’s primary responsibility will be planning and collaborating with the company’s Executive team – especially SofterWare’s Directors of Customer Care and Implementation, as well as the company’s evolving Human Relations efforts – all aimed at helping nonprofit organizations succeed in their missions.

Lauren Sheehan shares a message with DonorPerfect fundraising software clients