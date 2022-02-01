ImpriMed CEO and Co-founder Dr. Sungwon Lim Wins Prestigious “Top Industry Leader” Award from Life Sciences Voice
EINPresswire.com/ -- ImpriMed, Inc., a leading veterinary precision medicine startup, is delighted to announce that its CEO and co-founder, Dr. Sungwon Lim, has been awarded “Top Industry Leader” by the Life Science Voice, where he is listed amongst some of the most influential leaders in the industry, including Presidents, CEOs, and other senior executives’ representative of many prestigious life science companies.
Dr. Lim is a bioengineer and entrepreneur with 20 years of collective experience in academia and biotech companies. He co-founded ImpriMed, a veterinary precision medicine startup that uses artificial intelligence on live cancer cell analytics to predict how a specific patient will respond to cancer therapy drugs before taking them. He has a Ph.D. degree in Bioengineering from Stanford University and a master’s degree in Translational Medicine from the UC Berkeley–UCSF Joint Bioengineering Program.
“I am very honored to be on the list along with the top leaders at many distinguished companies. I would like to thank everyone at ImpriMed who made this happen.”
Dr. Lim was chosen by the Life Sciences Voice community group, which actively tracks industry events and news to assess and select a diverse list of winners who are making a lasting impact in their field of work. This process allows for the discovery and celebration of well-deserving leaders. This award is a highly prestigious and sought-after recognition.
"In 2021, the Life Sciences sector has remained in focus, and many of the leaders have been in the spotlight trying to solve the crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Jean Coolidge, editor-in-chief of Life Sciences Voice. "It has been an unprecedented year, and many leaders have found themselves in unknown territory dealing with rapid change and accelerated transformation while trying to plan for the new normal. The highly dynamic environment has made the decision-making extremely difficult and onerous."
For more information, please visit https://lifescivoice.com/
About Life Sciences Voice
Life Sciences Voice (LSV) is the leading resource for life science executives to get crucial insights, explore the latest innovations, and learn about industry news and trends. Life Sciences Voice provides the community with thought-provoking commentary in multiple formats covering a wide range of industry issues.
About ImpriMed:
ImpriMed provides cutting-edge personalized medicine easily accessible for pets with blood cancers. ImpriMed’s key product, the Personalized Predication Profile, has been used by board-certified veterinary oncologists, helping over 2,500 dogs with lymphoma and leukemia. With ImpriMed services, veterinarians make their treatment decisions quickly and with confidence. This innovative approach to cancer care has been published in two peer-reviewed scientific journal papers, and ImpriMed’s data continues to be presented at major conferences annually. Over 200 veterinary oncologists support ImpriMed services at 130+ specialty hospitals in the US. ImpriMed has raised over $12 million from leading venture capital firms to advance its mission to provide precision medicine for pet cancer care to all. For more information on the company, please visit ImpriMed and direct all media inquiries to Sonia Awan, PR for ImpriMed at soniaawanpr@gmail.com or visit www.imprimedicine.com
