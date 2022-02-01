IT'S FEBRUARY – TAJA ENCOURAGES WELLNESS ENTHUSIASTS TO CHECK IN ON NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS
TAJA Beverages Introduces Several New Recipes to Support 2022 Health and Fitness Goals
For overall wellness and health, remember to prioritize proper hydration – TAJA Coconut Waters provide a strong array of nutrients, including magnesium and electrolytes, to refresh and rehydrate.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On average, Americans maintain their New Year's resolutions for 36 days. As we approach this benchmark, we at TAJA Beverages encourage wellness enthusiasts to re-evaluate and recommit to their goals. Many hope to eat healthier in the New Year but can forget that a diverse plate may be the key to a cleaner lifestyle – "variety is the spice of life." From recipes for healthy smoothies and salad dressing, to bowls and mocktails for those who are continuing Dry January into Dry February, TAJA has created numerous recipes to allow anyone to remain committed to their health and fitness aspirations this year.
More importantly, for overall wellness and health, remember to prioritize proper hydration – TAJA Coconut Waters provide a strong array of nutrients, including magnesium and electrolytes, to refresh and rehydrate, pre-, during- and post-workout.
Enjoy the following recipes, featuring TAJA Coconut Waters. Find more recipes on our website.
New Year, New You Superfood Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 5 oz TAJA Pineapple-Infused Coconut Water
- 1/2 banana
- 1/2 C pineapple chunks
- 1/2 C papaya chunks
- 1/4 C mango chunks
- 1 tbsp flaxseed (optional)
Instructions:
- Put all ingredients in blender and blend
Coconut Salad Dressing
Ingredients:
- 1/4 C TAJA Original Coconut Water
- 2 t lemon juice
- 2 t olive oil
- Pinch sea salt
- Pinch cracked pepper
Instructions:
- Mix in a salad
Berry Delish Coconut Açai Bowl
Ingredients:
- 6 oz TAJA Original Coconut Water
- Frozen açai puree
- 1 frozen banana
- Sliced strawberries
- Raspberries
- Blueberries
- Granola
- Honey (optional)
Instructions:
- Blend coconut water, açai puree and banana in blender
- Garnish with berries, granola and honey
Tickled Pink Mocktail
Ingredients:
- 4 C TAJA Original Coconut Water
- 4 C pink grapefruit juice
- 1 vanilla bean, split to release seeds
- 1/2 C citrus simple syrup
- 2 bottles seltzer water
- Fresh fruit for garnish
- Candied citrus peel for garnish
Instructions:
- Shake and stir ingredients
- Garnish with fruit and citrus peel
About TAJA Beverages
Revolutionizing the beverage industry, TAJA has developed the world’s first patented, all-natural, cold-filtered process to craft beverages unlike any other. This one-of-a-kind, patented technology, which requires no heat treatment, results in nutrient-rich products, its unique system delivering a better tasting, powerfully hydrating drinking experience. TAJA is committed to the environment and sustainability by purchasing from local farmers as well as by upcycling manufacturing by-products into coco coir for hydroponics, jute and more. TAJA currently offers four coconut waters (Original along with Cucumber, Jasmine and Pineapple-infused), Natural Lemonade, Cold Brew Green Tea with Ginger, Cold Brew Coffee and three wellness shots. Products are available at select groceries, including Sprouts Farmers Market, as well as online at TAJA’s website and Amazon. To learn more about TAJA and its refreshing, innovative take on beverages, visit www.tajabeverages.com.
New Year, New You Smoothie