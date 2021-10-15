TAJA RELEASES COCO PUMPKIN SPICE AND CINNAPPLE SMOOTHIES FOR THE AUTUMN SEASON
Enjoy the Flavors of Autumn in your Smoothies this Season
Please feel free to share your favorite smoothie recipes using TAJA Beverages at #TAJATaste for the chance to be featured on our social media.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enjoy the taste of fall with two smoothies – Coco Pumpkin Spice and Cinnapple Smoothies – featuring TAJA Coconut Water, the world’s first all-natural, cold-filtered beverage of its kind, which is now available at Sprouts nationwide. This innovative patented technology requires no heat treatment or pasteurization, resulting in products as fresh and authentic as nature intended.
— TAJA Beverages
TAJA Coconut Waters start with an intricate, three-part harvesting process and inventive, patented cold-filtering technology; the coconut water is extracted and processed directly from the fruit without any harmful heat, exposure to air or additives, locking in nutrients. Additionally, TAJA Coconut Waters are never exposed to oxygen, allowing them to remain clear, rather than pink or cloudy.
This makes TAJA the ideal ingredient and staple for any beverage, including autumn smoothies.
While we know the perfect smoothie is about the ingredients, it’s often tweaking the ratios that makes it tasty, delicious and the perfect texture. While we’ve provided some of our recipes below, you can customize them to your own tastes and preferences by using these smoothie tips:
- For thicker texture, use frozen fruits (bananas, strawberries, etc.)
- Also, for thicker texture, make ice cubes from TAJA Coconut Water
- Add peanut butter, almond butter, etc.
- Add poppy seeds, chia, nuts, etc.
- Add spinach, kale and other healthy leafy greens
Coco Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1/2 C TAJA Original Coconut Water
- 1 C coconut milk
- 2/3 C pumpkin puree
- 1-inch peeled fresh ginger
- 1 C crushed ice
- Toasted coconut flakes
- Dash of cinnamon
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and mix (ice optional)
Cinnapple Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 3/4 C TAJA Original Coconut Water
- 1 C fuji apple
- 1 C fresh spinach
- 2 frozen bananas
- Dash of cinnamon and oats
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and mix (ice optional)
About TAJA Beverages
Revolutionizing the beverage industry, TAJA has developed the world’s-first, patented, all-natural, cold-filtered process to craft beverages unlike any other. This one-of-a-kind, patented technology, which requires no heat treatment or pasteurization, results in nutrient-rich products; its unique system delivers a better tasting, powerfully hydrating drinking experience. TAJA, a certified minority-owned company, is committed to the environment and sustainability by purchasing from local farmers as well as upcycling manufacturing by-products into coco coir for hydroponics, jute, and more. TAJA currently offers four coconut waters (original along with cucumber, jasmine, and pineapple infused). Products are available at select groceries as well as online at TAJA’s website and Amazon. To learn more about TAJA and its refreshing, innovative take on beverages, visit www.tajabeverages.com.
