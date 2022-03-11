Submit Release
FEELING LUCKY? CELEBRATE ST. PATRICK'S DAY WITH TAJA'S SHAMROCK SMOOTHIE

Feeling lucky? Try the Luck of the Irish Smoothie, featuring TAJA's Cold Brew Green Tea with Ginger.

Get your daily dose of greens in for St. Patrick's Day with this "Luck of the Irish" Superfood Smoothie, which features TAJA's Cold Brew Green Tea with Ginger.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With St. Patrick's day just around the corner, get your green on and enjoy your superfood greens in a festive, "Luck of the Irish" Superfood Smoothie. This refreshing, green treat features TAJA's Cold Brew Green Tea with Ginger, the world’s first all-natural, cold-filtered beverage of its kind, which is now available at Sprouts nationwide. This innovative patented technology requires no heat treatment or pasteurization, resulting in products as fresh and authentic as nature intended. TAJA is the ideal ingredient and staple for any smoothie, any time and any season.

Feel free to share your favorite smoothie recipes using TAJA Beverages at #TAJATaste for the chance to be featured on our social media.

Luck of the Irish Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 C TAJA Cold Brew
Green Tea with Ginger
- 1 C baby spinach leaves
- 1 C kale leaves
- 1/2 C berries
- 1 banana
- 2 dried apricots
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients
in a blender and mix

About TAJA Beverages
Revolutionizing the beverage industry, TAJA has developed the world’s first patented, all-natural, cold-filtered process to craft beverages unlike any other. This one-of-a-kind, patented technology, which requires no heat treatment, results in nutrient-rich products, its unique system delivering a better tasting, powerfully hydrating drinking experience. TAJA is committed to the environment and sustainability by purchasing from local farmers as well as by upcycling manufacturing by-products into coco coir for hydroponics, jute and more. TAJA currently offers four coconut waters (Original along with Cucumber, Jasmine and Pineapple-infused), Natural Lemonade, Cold Brew Green Tea with Ginger, Cold Brew Coffee and three wellness shots. Products are available at select groceries, including Sprouts Farmers Market, as well as online at TAJA’s website and Amazon. To learn more about TAJA and its refreshing, innovative take on beverages, visit www.tajabeverages.com.

