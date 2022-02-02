Buddha Teas Introduces Five New Teas
Two new CBD teas and three functional blends help promote winter wellness
We’re constantly researching consumer trends and desires at Buddha Teas and there is always demand for blends to support immune health, and help deal with cold and flu season ailments.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satisfying the growing trend towards functional teas that offer consumers solutions for better sleep, reduced anxiety, relaxation and a boost to the immune system, Buddha Teas is introducing five new tea blends to its extensive lineup: CBD Cacao Fusion, CBD Sleepy Buddha Blend, Echinacea Elderberry Blend, Meditation Moment, and Throat Bliss Blend.
— John Boyd, CEO of Buddha Teas
Research shows that CBD teas are gaining notoriety and acceptance among consumers. Expanding its popular CBD lineup, Buddha Teas’ CBD Cacao Fusion and CBD Sleepy Buddha Blend contain high-quality and water-soluble CBD, are 100% THC Free, and made with Certified Organic herbs. CBD Cacao Fusion contains mood-elevating cacao powder, rich and restorative maca — a highly effective adaptogen from South America — and harmonizing licorice and ginger root. CBD Sleepy Buddha Blend contains relaxing skullcap, chamomile, lavender, spearmint, and harmonizing licorice to support good sleep.
To boost resilience during cold and flu season, Buddha Teas is expanding its line of support teas with delicious flavor profiles. Offering support for a healthy immune system, and incorporating elderberry, one of the most popular botanical ingredients with solid research supporting immune health benefits, Echinacea Elderberry Blend contains echinacea purporea herb and leaf, as well as soothing licorice, fennel and cooling lemongrass. For scratchy and sore throats, the new Throat Bliss Blend contains soothing marshmallow, wild cherry bark, ginger, licorice, fennel, and cinnamon.
In addition, the Meditation Moment blend is an uplifting formula that supports one being in the present moment. It contains Ashwagandha, a powerful adaptogen that helps focus the mind. Chamomile supports relaxation, while lavender and rose petals help elevate mood.
“We’re constantly researching consumer trends and desires as we develop our tea blends,” says John Boyd, CEO at Buddha Teas. “CBD is one of the hottest new ingredients, so we are working to expand our CBD offerings. And, there is always demand for teas to support immune health, and help deal with cold and flu season ailments, so we predict our two new non-CBD blends will be winners this winter and in to the spring.”
As consumers increasingly look for clean ingredients, and comforting beverages – particularly as many continue to work from home – Buddha Teas premium blends are packaged in bleach-free bags, and contain no GMOs, and no artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors. Buddha Teas offers over 140 USDA Certified organic, non-GMO certified blended and single herb teas.
According to SPINS data, Buddha Teas is the “fastest growing tea brand in the U.S. for natural channel, out of 35 tea brands,” and is ranked 1,360 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.
SRP for the new teas is $19.99 for the CBD teas, and $6.99 for the other blends.
Buddha Teas are sold nationwide in select stores, and at www.BuddhaTeas.com. For tips on how to brew a perfect cup of tea visit https://www.buddhateas.com/brewing-tips/.
Born in the U.K., Buddha Teas’ co-founder John Boyd grew up immersed in the culture of tea. After moving to the United States in 2006, he realized that his choices of unadulterated tea were limited. With a desire to create an expanded selection for tea lovers seeking the same purity and quality he was committed to. John became inspired to develop a tea company to fill the gap. He approached his longtime business partner, fellow entrepreneur Nicholas Marier, with an idea to launch an organic tea company. John’s passion for utilizing herbs as healing agents contributed to his goal of creating a complete tea company offering consumers high-quality, sustainably sourced, single-ingredient herbal teas as well as green, black, white, and CBD.
