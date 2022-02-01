Impart Immigration Consulting is expanding to the United Arab Emirates

Impart Immigration Consulting, is expanding their operations to Downtown Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impart Immigration Consulting, headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, is announcing that they are expanding their operations to Downtown Dubai and Abu Dhabi with plans for future expansion into other countries.

Overseas expansion has been on Impart's radar for some time now as they have done business with clients from the region since inception.

For years, Impart has been helping individuals and families study, work and immigrate to Canada.

They pride themselves on their personalized service and use an innovative approach to help their clients with their immigration and citizenship needs.

“I am excited about the expansion to the UAE and look forward to helping more people,” said Founder Elie Hajjar.

“The United Arab Emirates is home to many talented and ambitious individuals who may qualify to study, work or immigrate to Canada. However, the process can be complicated and confusing; that's where our expertise and personalized attention avails.”

The Dubai office will be located in downtown Dubai, Emaar Square near Burj Khalifa and Abu Dhabi office at Al Bateen C6, services are offered in English, French and Arabic.

4 ways to Immigrate to Canada from UAE