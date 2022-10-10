Impart Immigration Consulting Now Provides Canadian Immigration Advice in the Metaverse

Impart Immigration Consulting Meeting in the Metaverse

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impart Immigration Consulting is excited to announce its launch into the virtual world of the Metaverse. This innovative company offers Canadian immigration advice and services to clients worldwide uniquely and interactively. Using cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence, customers can get a one-of-a-kind experience that is tailored specifically to them.

"The use of virtual reality will revolutionize how people interact with businesses like ours, and I am thrilled to be at the forefront of this industry." said Founder Elie Hajjar.

"Being available in the world's most popular virtual reality platform, the Metaverse is a necessary step to provide an exceptional customer experience."

In addition to providing advice on all types of Canadian visas, Impart Immigration Consulting will also offer seminars and workshops on various aspects of immigrating to Canada.

The Metaverse branch is ready to help immigrants make their move to Canada. Impart is committed to making the immigration process as smooth and stress-free as possible for its clients.

Clients can book an appointment and join Impart Immigration Consulting on Metaverse using a smartphone, laptop, or VR Headset.