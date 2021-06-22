Impart Immigration Consulting adopts the most advanced technology to make the Canadian Immigration journey easier

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clients looking to immigrate to Canada can now use a new and innovative service from Impart Immigration Consulting.

The company utilizes one of the most advanced video technology to create an interactive video that walks applicants through every step of the application process, designed to be engaging and informative. In addition, applicants can schedule appointments with a Licensed Immigration Consultant who will answer any questions they may have about applying for Canadian immigration or other services such as study, work permits or Canadian Citizenship.

Canada is seeking to welcome over 1.2 million new immigrants between 2021 & 2023, and with over 80 Canadian Immigration pathways, it can be challenging to decide which one is best for you.

The company's goal is simple: make immigration consulting easier for clients by leveraging cutting-edge technology. "We are always looking for ways to stay ahead in this fast-paced digital world," said the Founder, Elie Hajjar. We are now a digital firm, and our clients can use any device with an internet connection, including those with disabilities.

Clients can ask questions by sending a Video, Voice or Text, book appointments, check application progress, upload documents based on a personalized checklist and many more, all from one place! As a result, it is easier than ever to get an answer about how best to proceed with the immigration case.

With this latest change, we now hope that more people will feel comfortable seeking assistance from a legal professional as they go through the complex, life-changing process of immigrating.