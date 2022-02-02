Talking the Talk and Walking the Walk: Bill DeWees Named the #1 Trusted Voice Over Coach by Voices.com
~voices.com recognizes Bill DeWees as the voice-over industry's leading mentor, helping thou-sands maximize their potential and their revenue~
My passion is helping others to succeed. I'm grateful that I was able to use my background in academia, marketing, and talent development, to help others create their own profitable voice-over career”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Society is experiencing a fascinating shift in the current cultural and economic landscapes. The global pandemic has prompted millions of Americans to start their own businesses, working online amid the digital renaissance. This "Great Resignation" is empowering talented individuals to take their financial future into their own hands, and one man has quickly become the voice-over industry's most trusted mentor. In voices.com's recent "State of the Voice Over Industry" report, Bill DeWees has been named the #1 trusted voice-over coaching and mentorship source.
As the world's leading marketplace for voice talent and voice seekers, voices.com sets the expectation and standard for talent, mentors, and pulse of the industry in their annual report, highlighting top performers and innovators who challenge the status quo. Honored and humbled to receive 674 recommendations from 1,675 respondents, Bill is thrilled to continue his mission of empowering individuals to create their own business with no stress or hassle.
Bill DeWees breaks the norm of traditional voice-over coaching by offering a multi-pronged approach that covers all aspects of auditions, marketing, back-office work, and performance to help his clients lay the groundwork for a thriving business. In his flagship coaching program, The Voice Over Blueprint, Bill DeWees walks users through the tech, business, and performance elements that work together to create a profitable machine for rising talent everywhere.
This groundbreaking curriculum equips users with all the tools they need to hit the ground running while simultaneously dismantling common stigmas and misconceptions in the industry. Bill has effectively created a virtual community of like-minded individuals committed to growth. Within his online program, users can access daily group training webinars, exclusive content, and a private channel to watch Bill in the studio as he works.
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to helping others create thriving businesses, Bill DeWees' purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as he is named the #1 Trusted Voice in the Industry by Voices.com.
To learn more about Bill DeWees, please visit: https://billdeweeslive.com/bd-bdl-lp52567307
About Bill DeWees
Bill DeWees is an industry-leading voice-over coach and esteemed entrepreneur who has been working as a full-time voice talent since 2006. Quickly adapting to the rapidly evolving industry, Bill began to see unprecedented success, working with some of the world's most notable businesses and corporations, including Walmart, Disney, Chevrolet, FOX, The PGA Tour, Microsoft, Lego, United Airlines, Coca-Cola, Crayola, Eli Lilly, and Google. Bill began coaching in 2010 to help talented individuals worldwide launch their own profitable businesses without the stress or headache. His coaching began after creating YouTube tutorials for voice talent that has grown to a channel of over 700 videos and nearly 50k subscribers. Before launching his voice-over career, Bill was a college professor, business consultant, broadcast executive, and corporate learning services executive.
