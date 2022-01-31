MenoColor: Menopause and Its Effect on Black Women
Prioritizing Black Women’s Menopause Health Disparities During Black History Month
Menopause and hormones are just not talked about, particularly among Blacks. Many don’t know how to access experts, don’t talk about it with their doctor and unfortunately, they suffer silently.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While all women experience perimenopause, menopause, and hormonal changes during this stage of their lives, women of color, particularly Black women, feel its effects more profoundly. Studies show that Black women:
— Denise Pines
• Are more likely enter menopause earlier than their white counterparts, at age 49 versus age 51
• Experience more severe symptoms
• Have hot flashes for a longer period of time--10 years as opposed to 6.5 years for white women
• Spend more time in the menopause transition
The question is why?
Longtime community health advocate, age enthusiast, founder of WisePause Wellness-The Menopause Authority, and co-founder The FemAging HealthTech Project, Denise Pines, is available for interviews to speak on this topic. Some of the discussion points around this issue include:
• The knowledge gap physicians around menopause treatment and management;
• The lack of research on women of color in menopause;
• Telehealth options connecting women to functional medical solutions to ease their transitions into menopause;
• Longevity impact of health disparities on menopause;
• How lifestyle, socio-economic status, stressors that include systemic racism play a part in black women’s health and disease.
About Denise Pines:
A longtime community health advocate and media pioneer, Denise Pines is a trusted resource for women as they pursue midlife wellness. She is dedicated to exploring and promoting fresh concepts for combatting weight gain, wrinkles, and confused libido, and she demonstrates that menopause can be the best time of a woman’s life. Pines believes women are poised for breakthroughs during their WisePause life cycles when they are armed with the right information and make wiser, healthier, and more self- affirming choices. She’s the founder of WisePause Wellness, a one-day conference that demystifies the peri-to-post menopause life cycle with hard science, real wisdom and action steps that women can use daily from solution-oriented professional experts, tutorials and exhibitors. The next WisePause Wellness event is scheduled for March 26, 2022. Pines also co-founded FemAge HealthTech Index, a report that combines key trends and survey data focusing on diverse women’s preferences ages 40+ for products and services in the tech sector. wisepause.com; femaging.com
Pines sits on their board of the State Federation of Medical Boards, is the immediate past president of the Medical Board of California and serves on the National Minority Health Association board. She is a member of and serves in leadership positions in the California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) School of Medicine, and the Taiwan Tea Manufacturers Association. Pines is an award-winning marketer and serial entrepreneur, she has participated in 10 startups, including multimedia companies and foundations. For PBS and NPR, she has been the creative consultant for several talk shows including one with a 14-year run and ten documentaries. She’s produced over 150 events nationwide and designed the marketing strategy that put three books on the New York Times best-seller’s list in one year.
Ginger Campbell
SNAP Productions, Inc.
+1 323-933-4155
email us here