Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Training Provider Registry Now Open to Public

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Training Provider Registry (TPR) list of registered training providers is now open to the public.

Here are the steps to access the list of registered training providers:

  1. Go to the FMCSA Training Provider Registry website.
  2. From the TPR landing page, scroll down to “Do you need to find a training provider?”
  3. Click on “Download the list of registered training providers” – the list can be sorted by state.

School administrative units can determine if their TPR registration is complete by reviewing the list of registered training providers and when a confirmation message is received from FMCSA.

As FMCSA is the authority for Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) and TPR, please direct questions about TPR registration to FMCSA by using the “contact” button that is located in the upper right of the TPR landing page or review the frequently asked questions (FAQs) link at the top of the landing page.

As a reminder, the compliance date for ELDT regulations is February 7, 2022.

For more information, reach out to Maine Department of Education Transportation/Facilities Administrator Pat Hinckley at Pat.Hinckley@maine.gov.

