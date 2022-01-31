Lynn Storen
# of School Visits conducted – 0
# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0
# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0
# of DV Arrests – 0
01-25-22
Trooper Jarid Leonard investigated a motor vehicle crash in Lubec. Aaron Riva (31) of Lubec fell asleep while driving, went off the roadway, and rolled over into the ditch. Aaron was not injured in the crash.
01-30-22
Trooper Jarid Leonard investigated a motor vehicle crash in Baileyville. Shaye Beers (21) of Baileyville lost control of her vehicle and went off the roadway. The vehicle was partially submerged after breaking through ice and snow left from the recent storm. She did not sustain injuries from the crash.