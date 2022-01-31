# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

01-25-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard investigated a motor vehicle crash in Lubec. Aaron Riva (31) of Lubec fell asleep while driving, went off the roadway, and rolled over into the ditch. Aaron was not injured in the crash.

01-30-22