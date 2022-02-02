Preferred Networking Solutions, Inc. Launches In Los Angeles
Preferred Networking Solutions, launched today with over 10 chapters in the South Bay of Los Angeles and surrounding areas with more to come.
"Preferred Networking is all about building relationships, creating synergy, and making life-changing connections—all from the convenience of our online meetings.” ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the bright lights coming out of the pandemic is the ability for small business own-ers and entrepreneurs to expand their network through virtual meetings. As a result, a new networking organization, Preferred Networking Solutions, launched today with over 10 existing chapters in the South Bay and surrounding areas and with more to come.
— Preferred Networking Solutions CEO Colleen Valadez
Led by longtime networking expert and organization specialist, Colleen Valadez, the new networking group is focused on supporting members through referrals. As CEO, Colleen brings high energy and seasoned talent as a super-connector in Southern California and across the US. “Preferred Networking is all about building relationships, creating synergy, and making life-changing connections—all from the convenience of our online meetings,” said Valadez. “Each member enjoys exclusivity in their business category which is un-common with many networking groups”, she said.
The company philosophy strives for excellence and has a focus on giving, rather than re-ceiving referrals: We are building a strong business culture that is designed to bring out the best in us all. We strive to develop greater business practices through a positive, shared vi-sion of excellence. We bring that vision to our community and play a dynamic role in nurtur-ing the journey of each entrepreneur.
In 2022, the yearlong theme is the “Entrepreneurial Detox” where members deliver presen-tations about ways that business owners can ease their workload, reduce stress and im-prove health and wellness. Part of the program is a year-long Podcast program hosted by Local Links CEO Brian Fife, a power partner and founding member. Each month 2-3 members of Preferred Networking share ways to detox their business life by adopting an Adapt & Thrive mindset. The first interview is about saving time with marketing.
For more information about Preferred Networking Solutions, or to join a dynamic chapter, please visit http://preferred-networking.com.
