Branan Murphy and 5-Time GRAMMY Nominee Dante Bowe Announced As Co-Hosts Of 10th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards
Sold-Out Live Ceremony To Be Broadcast Online Feb. 22 With Performances By Cade Thompson, Coby James, The Letter Black, Stephen McWhirter, Remedy Drive and moreMEMPHIS, TN, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fourth straight year, the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS will be returning to Visible Music College (www.Visible.edu) in downtown Memphis, TN. The sold-out 10th Annual celebration will highlight this year’s nominees and announce the winners, chosen by fans who have submitted over 18,000 votes.
Presented by Christian music site NewReleaseToday.com, the live, 2-hour ceremony will be broadcast exclusively at WeLoveAwards.com starting at 9 PM EST/8PM CST. The night will be hosted by DREAM Records’ pop recording artist Branan Murphy and 5-time GRAMMY® nominated and Bethel Music worship recording artist Dante Bowe. Live performances will include Cade Thompson (Red Street Records), Coby James (Centricity Music), The Letter Black (Nashville Label Group), Stephen McWhirter, Jason Clayborn, Remedy Drive, Jadi, Hope VanDouser and boiling point. NEXT BIG THING nominees Grace Graber, Emily Faith, Abby Robertson and Amongst Wolves will also be performing. Pastor Sam Evans of PLANETSHAKERS will be delivering a special message for the global worship community.
The We Love Christian Music Awards is welcoming new partner Red Guerrilla Entertainment, a Chicago-based production studio that specializes in film, television and music. “As the faith-based creative community continues to grow and thrive, we want to be supportive of new opportunities that showcase creatives in all corners,” shares Red Guerrilla President Rhyan LaMarr. “The We Love Awards is striving for excellence and accessibility for all artists to showcase their talents while keeping God at the center. We’re proud to be able to support the visionary growth of this event.”
Evolve Bank & Trust (www.getevolved.com) and Memphis Tourism (www.memphistravel.com) are returning sponsors alongside Hotel Indigo (www.HotelIndigo.com) and Hotel Napoleon (www.hotelnapoleonmemphis.com).
“Memphis has such amazing and rich history,” shares Visible Music College President, Ken Steorts. “We’re so honored to be hosting the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS once again in our home city. It’s such a great and fun event for our staff and students on campus, and something entirely different for Christian music fans around the world to watch together!”
Christian music fans can familiarize themselves with all 84 artists nominated this year through the official We Love Awards playlist, available exclusively at APPLE MUSIC. https://nrt.cc/10thWLAPlaylist.
Learn more about the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS, view the full list of nominees and watch the live broadcast Tuesday, 2.22.22 at 9 PM EST/8 PM CST, at http://www.weloveawards.com.
About NewReleaseToday
NewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most complete and up-to-date info on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews to world premieres and Christian music news, NRT has become the go-to source for what's new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com
About Visible Music College
Visible Music College is a global, spiritual community of musicians, technicians, business professionals, and educators serving the Church and society with collective energy and talent, fostering an environment of creativity, worship, and innovation in artistic endeavors for the glory of God. More information can be found at www.visible.edu.
About Red Guerilla Entertainment
Red Guerrilla Entertainment (RGE) is an entertainment production company that creates diverse forms of visual content for film, television, music, and digital media. In 2013, tired of playing by arbitrary rules and dealing with industry shortsightedness, RGE was founded. Essentially, we created our own crayons in order to color outside the lines.
www.rgpentertainment.com
