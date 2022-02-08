Btein Bars Will Soon Be Available on OneLavi.com, a Popular Health and Wellness Site
Btein Bars, a healthy, low-glycemic Energy Bar with a twist of traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine, is coming soon to American consumers.
With Btein Bars, you can have a tasty energy boost, less stress, and stable blood sugar levels.””BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneLavi.com will start offering Btein Bars, which are high in protein and made with low-glycemic natural sugars, later this year.
Btein Bars combines western nutritional science with eastern Ayurveda’s healthy lifestyle to create a wholesome, tasty protein bar with all-natural ingredients that will keep your blood sugar levels stable.
“We are excited that OneLavi.com has chosen to offer our Btein Bars to its customers in the coming months,” said Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars.
Saran said Btein Bars offer the best of modern nutritional science and Indian Ayurvedic tradition.
OneLavi.com is just one of the first health, wellness, and beauty e-commerce site that will carry Btein Bars in Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut Bars flavors.
Atmabala developed the bars with low-glycemic natural sugars as healthier alternatives to energy bars on the market with high levels of added sugars.
“People don’t realize sugar can lead to diabetes, which can cause cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, kidney failure, blindness, and amputation,” Saran said. “Americans need to watch their blood sugar levels because diabetes is at epidemic levels.”
Saran and her partner, Saran Shanmugam, said the ongoing pandemic helped them focus on developing products that would help people stay healthy.
“With Btein Bars, you can have a tasty energy boost, less stress, and stable blood sugar levels,” Saran added.
Low Glycemic foods, which will not rapidly raise blood sugar levels, help improve cholesterol levels, weight loss, and reduce the risk of heart disease.
“In the coming months, we are looking to add even more retail outlets to make it easy for American consumers to buy Btein Bars,” she said.
For more information, visit bteinnutrition.com or email pr@nutrapr.com.
