Gymsect Cricket Protein superfood set to become the western diet solution for sustainable eating.

WHO WE ARE CUTTING-EDGE NUTRITION We are the UK’s leading producer of the highest-grade alternative protein powders available on today’s market. Founded to replace the over-reliance and unnecessary dependence on traditional animal-based protein sources. Natural whole foods help you build and retain lean muscle, lose weight and live a healthy, well-balanced, conscientious lifestyle. As the world evolves and the population soars, humankind is having to reevaluate the foods we consume. Insect consumption in the west will increase to become a staple of our diets. Crickets in particular are becoming renowned as the best alternative protein source due to their sustainability and superior health profile. As plant proteins rise in popularity, so will insect-based ones. OUR MISSION SUSTAINABLE SPORTS NUTRITION At GYMSECT we want to help break down the taboo surrounding crickets and help people transition over to eating them. That is why we have formulated our unique range of products. They merge the best of the insect and plant kingdoms to ensure a better you and a better planet. It’s time for change… Help us to spread this fantastic lifestyle choice and be part of the future.

