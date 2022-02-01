Gymsect Cricket Protein superfood set to become the western diet solution for sustainable eating.
A HEALTHY PROTEIN Cricket Protein Powder is also a whole, unprocessed food and not an isolated protein source, meaning it is 100% natural.
With no artificial additives, preservatives or colours. Gymsect Cricket protein significantly improves energy levels by being naturally high in B vitamins, in particular, B12. It is also filled with Omega 3 & 6 Essential Fatty Acids (containing 500% more than Salmon), is loaded with Magnesium, Zinc and contains more Calcium than milk and more iron than spinach.
— Gymsect co-founder, Alex Britten
It is entirely Paleo-friendly and has been eaten by humans for thousands of years.
Energy-boosting attributes:
· Vitamin B-12
· Potassium
· Calcium
· Iron
· Magnesium
· Selenium
· Protein
· Essential Fatty Acids
Amount of Iron per 100g of protein:
Crickets – 10mg
Cows – 2mg
Pigs – 0.9mg
Chickens – 0.9mg
Amount of Calcium per 100g of protein:
Crickets – 76mg
Cows – 12mg
Pigs – 6.7mg
Chickens – 14mg
Amount of B12 per 100g of protein:
Crickets – 24mcg
Cows – 2mcg
Pigs – 1mcg
Chickens – 0mcg
Cricket protein is excellent for your gut and digestive system. Crickets contain chitin and are very high in dietary fibres, different from fruits and vegetables.
Chitin benefits:
· Improves blood cholesterol
· Supports kidney health
· Helps weight loss
· Encourages healthy skin
· Improves high blood pressure
The prebiotic chitin is found in their exoskeleton. When consumed, chitin is a fantastic source of insoluble fibre—this fibre aids in the growth of a probiotic called Bifidobacterium animalis, linked to improved gastrointestinal function.
Probiotics are living, beneficial, "good bacteria". Upon entering the gut, they start to multiply and help maintain balance in this delicate ecosystem. Having an abundance of them also helps improve immunity and reduce inflammation.
Lactobacillus Acidophilus is another very important probiotic that increases healthy gut flora and improves overall digestive health. It also has a positive effect on cholesterol levels.
Because of overly prescribed antibiotics and overly-processed diets, most people in the western world donʼt have healthy gut flora. Gut flora is the bodies first line of defence, and if itʼs out of whack, your immune system won't function properly.
If youʼre trying to build muscle, adding cricket protein powder to your diet will ensure more efficient digestion, leading to increased energy, better workouts, and more manageable muscle growth and repair.
Gymsect products go even further in helping the athlete make maximum use of all the crickets' positive effects by including digestive enzymes in all of our shakes.
Digestive Enzymes are crucial for the absorption of nutrients because, without the ability to utilise the foods we consume, we miss out on all of the benefits they provide.
This is true for everything we ingest. Macronutrients (Protein, Carbohydrates, Fats) and Micronutrients (Vitamins, Minerals, Antioxidants) are vital for health, fitness and longevity, so itʼs imperative that your body be given everything it needs to aid digestion and maximise nutrient uptake.
The five key Digestive Enzymes are:
Protease which splits protein into amino acids
Amylase which digests carbohydrates
Lipase breaks down fats
Cellulase helps digest fibre
and Lactase which digests milk proteins
When you consume Gymsect cricket protein powder, you're eating the entire cricket and all the valuable micronutrients.
Micronutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and additional co-factors such as co-enzymes, are essential to life.
They make various biochemical processes happen, and being deficient in any can leave your body struggling to function.
Intense training puts increased demand on your body. Free radicals are produced as a result, and without adequate nutrition to counteract their effects, you wonʼt be operating at maximum efficiency.
To function and perform as optimally as possible, the athlete must provide a comprehensive spectrum of micronutrients.
Crickets have a sensational micronutrient profile. It is extremely well reported that they provide:
More Calcium than Cows Milk
More Iron than Spinach
More b12 than Beef
More Omega 3 & 6 than Wild Salmon
But it doesn't stop there. In total, crickets contain an impressive 12 of the most important micronutrients to build muscle and lose fat:
Calcium is not only required for strong bones and teeth, but it is also vital for muscle contraction and energy metabolism. Research shows that a lack of Calcium can also trigger the release of certain hormones that cause you to store fat.
Biotin plays a vital role in converting carbohydrates, fats and proteins into energy. It also helps keep hair and skin looking healthy.
Iron forms part of haemoglobin, the pigment that transports oxygen from the lungs to the muscles.
Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps metabolise carbs for fuel and protects the body from exercise-induced oxidative stress. It also helps the body absorb iron and protects against energy-sapping infections.
Selenium is an essential trace mineral that has been shown to boost the immune system, fight cancer and prevent heart disease.
Vitamin D helps the body absorb Calcium and phosphorus. Calcium is essential for muscle contractions, while phosphorus is involved in the synthesis of ATP, the useable form of energy in the body.
Vitamin B3 helps make various hormones in the adrenal glands and other parts of the body to enhance muscle tissue recovery and growth. It also supports cardiovascular health by improving blood circulation and by lowering triglycerides and cholesterol in the blood.
Vitamin B12 plays a part in forming red blood cells and converting food into energy. It also ensures that the brain and muscles communicate efficiently.
Copper helps protect the cardiovascular, nervous and skeletal system. It also strengthens the tendons needed to lift weights.
Magnesium Is found in the muscles, soft tissues and body fluids; magnesium plays a vital part in muscle contraction and boosts your energy levels.
Vitamin B2 is also known as Riboflavin. It aids the breakdown of protein, carbohydrates, and fat, which are transformed into energy and supports the body's antioxidants.
Zinc enables your body to produce muscle-building testosterone. It also promotes recovery from exercise, boosts fertility and increases your number of infection-fighting T-cells.
Pricing and Availability
