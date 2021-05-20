Gymsect cricket protein provides eco-conscious consumers with the world's most advanced alternative protein powders
The world has a human population of 7.7 billion. It is estimated that by the year 2050, there will be closer to 9 billion.
Gymsect cricket protein is crafted from a desire for change and a better tomorrow, we've devised a way to help make a real difference today.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensuring enough protein is available to feed all those people will require the global manufacturing of traditional animal-based products to more than double. Such a process will put massive demand on the planets climate and environment, requiring more land, water, feed and energy, causing vast amounts of ecological degradation.
— Gymsect co-founder, Jan-Michael Britten
But resources aren't the only issue. This increase in agricultural production will exacerbate the effects of climate change by releasing more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Livestock production already accounts for 18% of the planets CO2, more than all worldwide transportation outputs combined.
What's more, livestock waste releases ammonia, a pollutant that can affect soil and water quality.
So what is the sustainable solution?
The answer to that question can be found in insect & plant production, with both offering a significantly lower environmental impact by drastically reducing energy expenditure, emissions, land usage, and water consumption.
Crickets, in particular, are becoming renowned as the best alternative to common traditional animal-based protein derivatives due to their sustainability, ethicality and superior nutritional composition.
They offer all the benefits of meat without all the drawbacks.
And unlike other farmed animals, crickets are raised in compact, space-saving, multi-story farms.
Crickets reach full maturity very quickly and are far less wasteful as a food source, too, providing a larger consumable protein percentage in less time than cows, pigs and chickens.
A RESPONSIBLE PROTEIN
Cricket protein powder is 72% pure protein. By comparison, beef boasts only 17–40% protein. Cricket protein is exceptionally sustainable, eco-friendly and environmentally responsible. Crickets require 12x less feed than cattle, 5x less water than sheep and pigs, and 3x less land than chickens to produce the same protein amount.
Crickets are ready to consume in 28 days, and 80% of their entire structure is edible. Livestock, by comparison, is far less efficient. A cow, for example, takes 558 days to reach full maturity, of which only 40% is edible. To summarise, that means crickets are 20x faster to raise and provide 2x more consumable protein.
Amount of days required to produce 1kg of edible protein:
Crickets 28 days
Cows 558 days
Pigs 189 days
Chickens 47 days
The percentage amount of total edible body mass:
Crickets 80%
Cows 40%
Pigs 55%
Chickens 55%
Crickets require much less water than cattle – 100g of beef protein needs over 2,200 litres of water to produce, whereas 100g of cricket protein requires just 1 litre of water.
Amount of water to produce 100g of protein:
· Crickets – 1L
· Cows – 2200L
· Eggs – 313L
· Soya – 180L
Crickets are often termed "The food of the future" and for a good reason:
They are 12 times more efficient than cattle at converting feed to edible protein, at least four times more efficient than pigs, and twice as efficient as chickens.
They require 15 times less water than cattle to produce 1kg of edible protein, at least five times less water than pigs, and just over four times less water than chickens.
They use 11 times less land than cattle to grow 1kg of edible protein, at least three times less land than pigs, and just under three times less land than chickens.
They produce nearly 3000 times less greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) than cattle to make 1kg of edible protein, just over 1000 times less GHG than pigs, and 300 times less GHG than chickens.
Natural gases (Methane) affects the temperature of our atmosphere the most by absorbing the suns energy. Our planet is fast approaching new levels of global warming. Part of the problem is the quantity of methane that cattle can produce in a single day; this varies from 300-500 litres. Crickets produce 80x less methane than cattle and nearly 3000x less total greenhouse gas emissions.
Grams of total greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) produced by 1kg of protein:
· Crickets – 1g
· Cows – 2850g
· Pigs – 1130g
· Chickens – 300g
It stands to reason that an Entovegan diet presents the best pathway to success for humanity to thrive.
Gymsect cricket protein provides eco-conscious consumers with the world's most advanced alternative sustainable protein powders.
